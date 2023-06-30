Restaurant backed by actor, director of ‘The Walking Dead’ set to open in downtown Louisville | Business





LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A new restaurant backed by two Hollywood stalwarts will soon open in downtown Louisville. Nic & Norman’s, the brainchild of “The Walking Dead” actor and director, will open Monday on Whiskey Alley, an emerging destination for restaurants and bars on Washington Street, just east of KFC Yum! Center. Plans to reinvent the street in downtown Louisville have been in the works for nearly four years. Initial ideas for 2019 called for street concerts, a zigzagged block of fairy lights hung from building facades, and outdoor dining and drinking, but the COVID-19 pandemic halted its momentum. Nic & Norman’s is the latest concept to open, and it has some weight behind it. Norman Reedus, who played Daryl Dixon on “The Walking Dead,” and Greg Nicotero, the show’s director and special effects makeup artist, pitched the concept. The Louisville location will be their fourth. “The food is very southern inspired,” said David Valentine, who has worked with Reedus and Nicotero since the beginning. “It’s been a fun journey creating a lot of these items.” Valentine said the concept began when Reedus and Nicotero met while filming the series. “They needed a place to eat and invite all of their cast and crew on the show,” Valentine said. “So that’s kind of how it started. “We’re just friends, and I’m building their restaurants for them.” Nic & Norman’s does not have a chef, so Valentine helped design the menu. But just because it has big names behind it doesn’t mean it will have high prices. Gail Bellison, executive director of Nic & Norman’s, said fame can draw people in, but it’s the quality of the food that will keep them coming back. “We want to be very price driven,” Valentine said. “You don’t see an expensive item on our menu.” And while the restaurant has just opened, plans are already underway to expand the exterior with a patio. Nic & Norman’s will be open for lunch and dinner from July 3. Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

