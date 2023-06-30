The child actor who was the son of Adam Sandler in Grown Ups no longer speaks to the star





A former child actor who appeared alongside Adam Sandler in The adults revealed that he no longer speaks to the star. Released in 2010, the film had an all-star cast with Sandler, Steve Buscemi, Salma Hayek, Rob Schneider, Kevin James and Chris Rock. Jake Goldberg, who would have been 14 when the film was released, played Sandler’s son, Greg Feder, a role he reprized in the 2013 sequel. The former child star was also known for voicing Pablo the Penguin in the children’s TV series People at the back yard. Jake Goldberg played Adam Sandler’s son in both Grown Ups movies. Credit: Columbia Pictures Goldberg hasn’t done much since making the The adults films, the second of which was nominated for multiple “Golden Raspberry” awards, the tongue-in-cheek Oscar flick that “honours” the year’s worst films. After the movies, Jake quit acting for a few years and attended the University of Colorado at Boulder. On TikTok, his page has more than 323,000 followers. He uses the platform to answer a few questions about his film roles, as well as to make a number of cooking videos. In a recent TikTok, one of his followers asked him if he was still talking to Sandler. Goldberg replied, “For those who don’t know I was Greg Fader in adults 1 And adults 2Adam Sandler’s son. Jake Goldberg took to TikTok to answer questions from users. Credit: TikTok/@silly_jake “The answer to your question is no, I don’t. He had a lot of stuff, I was also super young. I quit acting for five years, went to college and all those good things.” Nonetheless, Goldberg made it clear that it wasn’t because there was bad blood, he just lost touch, as sometimes happens. He added: “It’s been a while, I should still reach out, see how he’s doing. Great guy.” Sandler’s career was marked by great commercial success despite frequent critical pannings. successes such The Wedding Singer (1998) and Happy Gilmore (1996) made the former SNL cast member a household name. Adam Sandler in 2011. Picture alliance credit: dpa archive / Alamy Both The adults And adults 2 received poor reviews upon release, but were commercially successful. The films chronicle the adventures of five friends who reunite after winning their high school basketball tournament. In December 2022, he told the Happy Sad Confused podcast: When the critics started hating me, I felt bad for my family and I felt bad for the people who worked really hard on the movies. “I mean, I’ve had so many great actors in movies.”

