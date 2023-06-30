Did Lee Jung Jae help TOP with the cast of Squid Game 2? The actor’s agency reacts | Web series





Earlier today, Netflix announced new cast members that will be part of Squid Game 2 and TOP was on the list. TOP, also known by his legal name Choi Seung Hyun, will be making his acting comeback with Squid Game 2. Amidst this, reports have surfaced that actor Lee Jung Jae could have played a crucial role in securing the TOP name in the list. Lee Jung Jae’s agency has now responded to the claims. Read also : Park Gyu Young, Won Ji An: Netflix announces new actors for Squid Game 2 Lee Jung Jae and TOP will star in Squid Game 2. TOP joins Squid Game 2 TOP is a former member of Big Bang. He shares a close bond with Lee Jung Jae and is seen attending events together. Shortly after news broke of Choi Seung Hyun joining the cast of Squid Game 2, a report from Dispatch claimed that Lee Jung Jae was trying to save his friend with the show. He also added that the actor has tried to help TOP with projects in the past, but nothing has worked out so far. Jee Jung Jae on TOP Help Reports In response to the reports, Lee Jung Jaes’ agency Artist Company released a statement. According to Soompi, it read, “We would like to express our position regarding the reports of actor Lee Jung Jaes being involved in the cast of Squid Game 2. “Some of the reports that claim actor Lee Jung Jae was involved in the casting of Squid Game 2 are not true. The casting of a project is under the authority of the director and the production company. In particular , actor Lee Jung Jae understands more than anyone who, due to the great interest in Squid Game 2, many actors are working hard to make an appearance, and [the cast members] are decided by hearing. Accordingly, we would like to reiterate that it is not true that actor Lee Jung Jae was involved in the casting of Squid Game 2, he concluded. Cast of Squid Game 2 On Thursday, Netflix added actors Park Gyu Young (from Sweet Home), Jo Yu Ri, Kang Ae Sim (from Be Melodramatic, Move to Heaven), Lee David (from The Fortress), Lee Jin Uk (from Sweet Home), Choi Seung Hyun aka TOP (from Tazza: The Hidden Card, Commitment), Roh Jae Won (from Missing Yoon, Ditto) and Won Ji An (from DP). Lee Jung Jae will return in Squid Game: The Challenge which will be released in November 2023.

