Actors who have played Superman





Superman and Clark Kent may be the same person, but they’ve been seen with several different faces. Several actors have donned the famous crimson cape on big and small screens over the years, in black and white and in brightly colored movies. Playing the DC Comics character who debuted in graphic periodicals in 1938 has become a coveted and career-changing role for artists. From Kirk Alyn’s live-action debut to Henry Cavill’s multiverse run and David Corenswet’s next appearance, check out the list of supermen who have flown in the solid franchise over the years.



Kirk Alyn Kirk Alyn plays Superman in Columbia Superman Serial.

Corbis via Getty Images/Getty Images



Superman first took on live-action form in 1948, when Kirk Alyn entered the role for a 15-episode series. He went on to play the hero and his alter ego, Clark Kent, in the serial production of the sequel. Atom Man vs. Supermanreleased in 1950.



George Reeves George Reeves dressed as Superman.

Photo: Hulton Archive/Getty Images



In 1951, George Reeves portrayed the gallant icon in DC Comics’ first feature film based on a character, Superman and the Mole Man. Then he took the comic book character to the world of television. THE The Adventures of Superman ran from 1952 to 1958 and starred Phyllis Coates as Reeves’ Lois Lane. The show originally aired in black and white, but after two seasons the classic Superman suit made its debut on screens in all its blue, red and yellow glory. Rumors of spin-off ideas circulated among producers after the series ended, but the man behind the hero would play no part. Just over a year after production ended, Reeves died by gunshot at the age of 45.





Christopher Reeve Christopher Reeve as Superman.

Courtesy of Everett Collection



Superman got a facelift in 1978, when Christopher Reeve entered the franchise. The film saw Reeve share the big screen with Marlon Brando and Gene Hackman, who played Superman’s father and mortal enemy, Lex Luthor, respectively. The critically acclaimed production led to three sequels, all featuring Reeve in the cape. He reprized the double role of Superman and Clark Kent in 1980, in 1983 and again in 1987 with Superman IV: The Quest for Peace. In 1995, Reeve suffered a spinal injury in a riding accident and became paralyzed from the neck down. The incident kept him from playing Superman again, but Reeve remained an important part of the franchise until and even after his death in 2004.









Tom Welling Tom Welling as Clark Kent in “Smallville”.

Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock Television



Tom Welling’s portrayal of Superman stands out from other actors on the character primarily because he didn’t play “Superman” at all. Welling first appeared as Clark Kent in 2001, when Smallville premiered on The WB. (It later aired on The CW.) The series took an unprecedented magnifying look at the hero’s origins over the course of 10 seasons. In fact, Welling’s character didn’t embrace the Superman identity or wear the iconic suit until the series finale, which jumped seven years later. Smallville Clark’s future. Despite his departure from standard Superman imagery, Smallville consistently paid homage to earlier adaptations. The series featured cameos from alumni of the franchise, like Welling predecessors Christopher Reeve and Dean Cain and previous Lois Lanes Margot Kidder and Amy Adams.



Brandon Routh Brandon Routh with a Superman wax figure.

G. Gershoff/WireImage



The comic book legend made a return to the screens in 2006. Brandon Routh saved the day in the Warner Bros. The Return of Superman. According Varietythe actor also auditioned for the role of Clark Kent in Smallville but lost to Tom Welling.





Henry Cavill Henry Cavill as Superman in ‘Man of Steel’.

Warner Bros.



Henry Cavill made history as the first non-American actor to play Superman in 2013. The British star starred in Steel man, the next big-screen, big-budget reboot. Beyond the 2016 follow-up film, Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice, Cavill’s Superman has expanded into the DC Universe. He appeared with other heroes in later films Justice League And black adam. Despite his excitement at reprising the role, Cavill announced that he would not be playing Superman in the upcoming film. He shared the “sad news” of his departure on Instagram at the end of 2022, noting that he had just completed a meeting with DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran. “After being told by the studio to announce my return in October, before they were hired, this news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life,” read Cavill’s text message on social media. “The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and everyone involved in the new universe the best of luck and the most happy with the fortunes.”



Tyler Hoechlin Tyler Hoechlin as Superman.

Courtesy of Everett Collection



Tyler Hoechlin was already a seasoned hero by the time his current series Superman and Lois premiered in 2021, when he first stepped into the role of the shows super girl, the flash And Arrow. Although all of Hoechlin’s Superman appearances have been on CW shows, all three of these series exist in a universe decidedly separate from Superman and Lois.





David Corenswet David Corenswet.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty



Superman gets a makeover in James Gunn’s new movie, Superman: Legacy. pearl actor David Corenswet will wear the cape onscreen alongside newcomer Lois Lane: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel herself, Rachel Brosnahan. Gunn confirmed the news on Twitter in June 2023. He shared The Hollywood Reporterthe casting announcement, writing, “Accurate! (They’re not just amazing actors, but wonderful people, too).”



