I Was Stupid Enough Not To Understand This: Oppenheimer Star Cillian Murphy Claimed Jason Statham Isn’t A Real Actor With Threatening Text For LandIconicRole





Cillian Murphy not only prepared the release ofOppenheimerbut also has the most iconic role of Thomas Shelby inPeaky Blinders.The actor has a range of action not only as a hero but also as a villain. With so many other roles to her name, her role as Shelby should have been a breeze. However, he was not the first choice. There may be instances where the first choice of a movie or TV series is said not only to regret it later. The same thing often happened with Leonardo DiCaprio. Fromboogie nightsForhocuspocus,there were plenty of movies he turned down only to see them later do strongly. Something similar happened with Jason Statham after he rejected the role of Thomas Shelby. Read also : Didn’t Get This Part: Peaky Blinders Creator Wants Tom Holland With Cillian Murphy In Movie Sequel After Rejecting Him Earlier Cillian Murphy is very different from her roles Cillian Murphy wasn’t the first to become Thomas Shelby in Peaky Blinders.The series is a huge success and the iconic protagonist is the one who can only be played by Murphy. Fans might not be able to imagine anyone else in the role. However, there was a slight chance that they had a completely different actor in his place. “Cillian, when you meet him, is obviously not Tommy, but I was stupid enough not to understand that. He texted me [later] saying, “Remember, I’m an actor,” which he absolutely is, because he can transform. Jason Statham was the first person selected to get the role and Steven Knight was also leaning towards him. He had taken them both to chat and was impressed to see Statham in real life. He even thought Murphy might not be the ideal choice for the role because of his looks. However, a text he received from the actor completely changed his mind. Read also : I’m not trying to make an impression: Cillian Murphy explains his painstaking process for Christopher Nolans Oppenheimer as the actor headlines the first TentpoleBlockbuster Did Cillian Murphy throw shade at Jason Statham? Cillian Murphy texted Steven Knight explaining how he’s an actor and that it wouldn’t be ideal for him to forget that. As an actor, he can easily step into any role put in front of him. However, what was weirder was the fact that he stood in front of Jason Statham, who is just as much of an actor as he is. “It’s a nice story. If I was that succinct, I’ll take it. Murphy referenced the message he sent. “Do you remember that I am an actor and that Statham is not? They are totally disconnected. In fact, it’s something Murphy later touched on as well. He laughed that it was a stupid text and that it didn’t make sense because they were both in the same profession. Read also : The Rock about to go really crazy Source:digital spy

