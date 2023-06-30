Infidelity allegations are gaining prominence in the entertainment industry

Infidelity allegations have dominated the entertainment industry in Nigeria.

Over the years, many celebrity relationships have ended due to allegations of cheating.

While infidelity can happen in any relationship, there’s a big difference when it comes to celebrity affairs. Everyone hears about it.

These celebrities are susceptible to controversy, either for their recklessness or simply because they are famous.

From cheating allegations to divorces, controversies continue to saturate the industry.

Celebrity romances have been through rough times, and some of them are still here for the long haul.

DAILY POST highlights recent controversial news making headlines in the industry.

davido

An infidelity scandal involving famous Nigerian Afrobeat musician David Adeleke, commonly known as Davido, and his wife Chioma Rowland has recently taken the internet by storm.

Davido was accused on Monday of impregnating two overseas-based women, Anita Brown and Ivanna Bay, while he was married to his longtime girlfriend, Chioma Rowland.

Banky W

Famous Nigerian singer-turned-politician, Bankole Wellington, known as Banky W, was accused on Saturday of cheating on his wife, actress Adesua Etomi, with her former signer, Niyola.

Banky W, who is currently trending on the internet due to unconfirmed cheating allegations, has been accused of impregnating his American side chick and the self-proclaimed Mrs. Wellington, USA Chapter.

Korra Obidi

The United States of America-based dancer made headlines in February 2022 after her white husband Doctor Justin Dean accused her of infidelity.

In May 2022, Korra, during an Instagram live session, admitted to cheating on her husband and explained that it was a once-in-a-lifetime affair.

She said: I am not a chronic cheater; I am far from it. Before coming to America during Trump’s presidency, I had an affair. And this affair only lasted one date; I’m sorry.

Yul replaced

The actor made headlines in April 2022 after announcing Judy Austin as his second wife.

Many Nigerians including other artists like Daddy Freeze, Uche Maduagwu, Uche Ogbodo, Rita Edochie among others have expressed their disappointment towards him.

Actor Damola Olatunji

Popular Yoruba actress, Bukola Awoyemi, professionally known as Bukola Arugba, had earlier separated from her husband, actor Damola Olatunji.

She left the actors’ house for alleged infidelity, a rumor denied by the actor.

Reacting to the trend, the President of the Association of Entertainment Practitioners and former President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Abuja Chapter, Onwurah Agility, said, “I think it’s because we are in the eyes of the people; every story, whether it is what it is or not, is trending.

“And whatever it is, sometimes most of us who are celebrities are pushed into so many things. For example, me as president, at some point my wife needs to understand because if you open my phone most of the time to see what people send to me, if you don’t have a strong heart, you may not be able to stand it.

“Most of them are temptations because we are men. But you must build a good relationship with your spouse. Build a confidence that can be used because wherever you go there are always temptations, and we used to have that in college, but now it’s common in offices.

“The solution is to try more communication because sometimes it’s a little miscommunication that makes you fall into temptations and some of those things that happen.

“Sometimes people think that infidelity is an adventure that will start and go, and sometimes people want to think that it’s a one-off thing. After you do the one-off, you keep doing it because he There are ways crime seems to give you brief joy, but the end is always trouble and trouble.

Similarly, Abuja-based relationship expert Adewole Johnson while speaking with DAILY POST listed bad role models, peer pressure, lack of accountability, desire for a different type of sex and a sense of entitlement as causes of cheating in celebrity relationships.

He said a sense of entitlement gives many celebrities and prominent figures the feeling that they can cheat on their partners with impunity.

“Celebrities are constantly in the cheating scandal because they think infidelity is the norm because of the businesses they keep. Those who watch their dads, friends, or others they look up to cheat , will sometimes mimic this behavior.

“Furthermore, many of them want to satisfy the sexual curiosity caused by their desire for a different type of sex,” he said.

Speaking on the solution, he urged eminent personalities to be accountable to their partners.

“Finally, spend quality time with your spouse,” he advised.