Grupo Fantasma on the TACAW stage tonight | Culture & Leisure





An Austin-based fusion band with a multicultural flair will take the stage today at the Arts Campus in Willits. Grupo Fantasma will bring their upbeat traditional mariachi and orchestral music with psychedelic punk and R&B soul to create a unique blend of sounds, linking past and present in catchy and energetic tunes. Drums, bass and guitar bring out modern funk while brass, like trumpet and trombone, deliver an ode to the bands’ mariachi influence. The show is due to start at 8 p.m. Also known as TACAW, the site is located at 400 Robinson St. in Basalt. The concert is open to ages 18 and up, with tickets selling for $25. Grupo Fantasma has been performing for more than two decades, winning a Grammy in 2011 after receiving two nominations. Grupo has worked with countless other artists, such as Wu-Tang Clan’s GZA, where the group performed live with the rapper at a music festival in Tennessee. Other collaborations include performing with the late Prince, who had Grupo as his on-call backup band traveling to Las Vegas every Thursday to perform with the Purple Majesty years before his death in 2016. The group is made up of nine performers: Jose Galeano (timpani, vocals), Kino Esparza (vocals, percussion), Beto Martinez (guitar), Greg Gonzalez (bass), John Speice (drums), Matthew Sweet Lou Holmes (congas), Gilbert Elorreaga (trumpet), Josh Levy (baritone saxophone) and Mark Speedy Gonzales (trombone). Grupo Fantasma offers more than its mariachi-style music. Brownout is an alter ego of the band, described as the psychedelic Latin funk little brother of Grupo Fantasmas. In 2014, the band released a project titled Brownout Presents Black Sabbath, an album inspired by 1970s British rock band Black Sabbath. Brownout takes the catchy, signature guitar riffs and bass lines of Black Sabbath, but adds distinctive horns and other instrumentals from Grupos Fantasma. The band skillfully combines the elements of Latin psychedelic music with the heavy metal sound and lyrics inspired by Black Sabbath, resulting in an exceptional fusion. The combination of metal and Latin-inspired music creates a distinct sound that accentuates the exceptional attributes of both genres. On Saturday, TACAW will follow with a salsa party for guests 21 and older. Admission is $20 and doors open at 7:30 p.m., while classes start at 8 p.m. and social events continue at 9 p.m. Next week, on July 8, TACAW will host another bilingual musical group, Jenny and The Mexicats. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. The event is open to ages 18 and up and tickets are $25 if purchased in advance and $35 on the day of the concert. Part of our mission is to serve the entire valley and everyone there, said Kendall Smith, director of programs at TACAW. Later in the summer, on August 12, TACAW will host an all-ages BASALSA event that begins at noon and continues into the night. This dance is free and open to all. For more information, visit tacaw.org.

Brenon Reed will be entering his second year at Beloit College in Wisconsin, where he is majoring in creative writing and journalism. He’s helping the Aspen Daily News cover arts and entertainment this summer.

