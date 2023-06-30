Peninsula celebrates the Fourth | Peninsula Daily News

4th of July activities take place across the northern Olympic Peninsula.

Most celebrations are scheduled for Tuesday except in Forks. This West End community has, as usual, pulled out all the stops for Independence Day with a myriad of events taking place from today through Tuesday during its Forks Old Fashioned 4th of July with its theme “ America the Beautiful”.

Public fireworks are scheduled for Port Angeles, Sequim and Forks, while patriotic music will be heard from Forks to Port Townsend on the 4th.

Port Angeles

Port Angeles is planning a special edition of the 4th of July celebration themed “Rooted in Tradition, Sailing into the Future,” to mark the 100th anniversary of the Port of Port Angeles.

The three Port Commissioners — Connie Beuvais, Colleen McAleer and Steven Burke — will be the grand marshals for this year’s parade in downtown Port Angeles, which begins at 6 p.m.

However, the day will be full of activities before and after the parade, with a significant participation this year from the United States Navy.

The USS Momsen – an active-duty destroyer-class Navy vessel – will dock at Port Angeles Harbor Terminal 3 on Monday with around 350 sailors on board. Sailors will disembark in teams of 150 and participate in most city activities on the 4th.

Crew members will also conduct free tours of the ship from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on the 4th. The queue will close after 3:00 p.m. to ensure tours end on time. All visitors will require government-issued photo ID and will pass through an airport-style security checkpoint before boarding the vessel.

The Port Angeles celebration kicks off at 6 p.m. Monday night with the Navy Northwest Band playing a free concert on City Pier.

On July 4, admission to events will be free.

Here is the program :

• 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Apple baking contest on City Pier.

• 11 a.m. — Cornhole Tournament and Lefties Beer Garden at Pebble Beach Park, corner of Oak Street and Railroad Avenue; and pickleball tournament at the upper dock parking lot at 115 E. Railroad Ave.

• Noon — Kids Zone in The Gateway transit center at Front and Lincoln streets; roller skating at 121 W. Front St.; and vendors open in transit center bus lanes.

• 1 p.m. – Navy Northwest Marching Band on City Pier.

• 2 p.m. – Hot dog eating contest on City Pier.

• 3 p.m. — Lawn mower derby on City Pier.

• 6 p.m. — Fourth of July Parade.

• 8 p.m. — Fat Chance Concert, free on City Pier.

• 10:15 p.m. — Fireworks show, centered at Pebble Beach.

The venue for the annual parade has changed. It will be at the intersection of Second and Valley streets. Nearby streets will be closed at 5:30 p.m.

The parade route will be Valley Street, turn right on First Street, turn left on Laurel Street to the Black Ball Ferry Terminal, turn left on Railroad Avenue, left on Oak Street, then right on Front Street to at Marine Drive.

For more information, visit the Chamber’s website at https://www.portangeles.org.

Forks

The Forks Old Fashioned 4th of July began Thursday with businesses encouraged to decorate their windows for the holiday.

Forever Twilight in Forks Collection will be closed on July 4 but will be open from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday through Monday and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at 11 N. Forks Ave. See twilightmuseum.com for more details.

Here’s Forks’ 4th of July schedule:

Today

• 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. – Legion Riders will lay wreaths at the Gold Star Families Memorial at the Forks Transit Center, 553 S. Forks Ave.

• 5 p.m. — Leaping frog, Tillicum Park.

SATURDAY

• 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. – American Legion July Breakfast, $10 suggested donation, dine-in or take-out options, 651 E. Division.

• 9 a.m. — Fun Run of one mile, 5K or 10K; registration at 8 a.m. $10 entry fee, with proceeds donated to United Way of Clallam County. Meet in the parking lot behind Mocha Motion on Forks Avenue. Also at 9 a.m., horseshoe tournament at Tillicum Park. Entrance fee $10.

• 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. — Archery tournament, $25 per team or $5 per person, Tillicum Park ball diamonds.

• 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Vendors in the Park, Tillicum Park, see above for registration information.

• Noon to 5 p.m. – Fourth of July Art, Craft & Photography Show, free entries, which were accepted between noon and 6 p.m. Friday at the Rainforest Arts Center, 35 N. Forks Ave.

• 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. — “Paddle Battle in Forks” pickleball tournament, $5 entry fee. Pre-register at 360-640-3543.

• 5:30 p.m. – Forks Elks Membership Drive, $10 cover charge, live music by Richwine Road Band beginning at 7:30 p.m., Forks Elks Lodge, 941 Merchant Road.

• 6 p.m. — Cribbage tournament, entry fee $10, Forks Congregational Church, 280 Spartan Ave.

• 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. — 4th of July arts, crafts and photography fair; Moonlight Madness with Forks Avenue closed between Calawah and Bogachiel, with music from DJ Camello. Forks Lions Club Beer Garden, vendors.

Sunday

• From noon to 2 p.m. — Kiddies Play Day sponsored by Forks Lions Club, Tillicum Park, 360-640-3123.

• Noon to 4 p.m. – 4th of July Arts, Crafts and Photography Fair.

• 3 p.m. – Sacks Tournament, $50 day entry fee. Tillicum Park.

Tuesday

• 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. – Annual Elks Forks 4th of July Breakfast, costs $15 for adults, $10 for children 12 and under, Forks Elks Lodge, 941 Merchant Road, 360-374-2524.

• 8 a.m. – Raising of the Garrison Flag at Tillicum Park by the Mayor and US Coast Guard Station Quillayute River.

• 8 a.m. — Registration for Grand Parade in the parking lot of Forks Outfitters.

• 8:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. – Registration for Kiddies Parade begins, Peninsula College parking lot, 481 S. Forks Ave.

• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – 4th of July Arts, Crafts and Photography Fair.

• 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Vendors at Tillicum Park.

• Noon – Forks Grand Parade starts from the parking lot of Forks Outfitters.

• 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. — Baked salmon; $20 for adults, $10 12 and under, Tillicum Park.

• 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. — Opening of the Forks Wood Museum.

• 3 p.m. — Doors to the Demolition Derby open at 1 p.m., Tillicum Park Arena. Derby tickets available for purchase at Forks Forum, 490 S. Forks Ave., between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

• Twilight — Fireworks at Tillicum Park.

Sequim

The Sequim City Band will kick off the celebration at 3 p.m. with a free concert at the James Center for the Performing Arts at Carrie Blake Park, 500 N. Blake Ave.

The show will include a presentation of the Color Guard by the Civil Air Patrol Cadet Color Guard Dungeness Unit.

At 5:30 p.m. the Buck Ellard Band will perform, followed by Black Diamond Junction at 8 p.m.

KSQM FM 9.15 will broadcast live between musical performances.

Facilities at Carrie Blake Park include horseshoe pits, bocce court, shuffleboard, gardens, off-leash dog park, pickleball courts, playground, and ponds.

The entertainment will culminate with a 15-minute fireworks display at 10 p.m.

Port Townsend

The Port Townsend Summer Band and the Community Chorus of Port Townsend and East Jefferson County are collaborating to present a free program of patriotic music at a July 4 concert at 6 p.m. at Pope Marine Park.

Families are encouraged to bring picnic dinners and lawn chairs.

The Port Townsend Summer Band will perform familiar marches such as “Liberty Bell” and “Stars and Stripes Forever” by John Philip Sousa, as well as “Midway March” by John Williams.

Familiar pieces performed with the choir should include “From Sea to Shining Sea”, “God Bless America”, and “This Land is Your Land”.

The choir will also sing “A Tribute to the Armed Services,” a medley of official songs and anthems from the U.S. military service branches.

Port Hadlock

Live music will be played at the Spirits Bar & Grill at the Old Alcohol Plant Inn, 310 Hadlock Bay Road in Port Hadlock, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Barbecue and lawn games are also planned.





