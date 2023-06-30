Hollywood faces possible second strike as actors talk near deadline





By Lisa Richwine LOS ANGELES (Reuters) Netflix Inc, Walt Disney Co and other major Hollywood film and TV studios were racing at midnight on Friday to reach a deal with actors union SAG-AFTRA and avoid a second strike this summer . A-list stars including Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep, in a letter to union leaders this week, said they were ready to walk off the job if negotiators failed to reach a transformative deal on a higher base salary. high and guarantees regarding the use of artificial intelligence (AI). The letter came after union negotiators released a video saying their talks had been extremely productive, a possible sign that a deal was within reach. A strike by SAG-AFTRA, which represents 160,000 actors, would mount pressure on Hollywood studios already struggling with a nearly two-month work stoppage from the Writers Guild of America (WGA). The 11,500 writer walkout halted a large swath of television production and delayed filming of films such as Marvels Thunderbolts and Blade. Any ongoing filming would have to stop if the cast also went on strike. SAG-AFTRA and WGA executives say the entertainment industry has changed dramatically with the rise of streaming TV and the emergence of new technologies such as generative AI, which they fear will either used to write scripts or create digital actors. Some players have publicly expressed support for a walkout. Phoebe Waller-Bridge, star of the new movie Indiana Jones, noted that she was already on strike as a member of the WGA. “I’m on the edge of my seat hoping that SAG will follow through and support the writers, and I really hope we can work this out,” Waller-Bridge said in an interview with Reuters at an Indiana Jones premiere at London. SAG-AFTRA has already voted to give its executives the power to call a work stoppage if talks break down before their contract expires Friday night. I think we need the actors to go on strike so that everything can work out, filmmaker and actor Judd Apatow told Reuters. All of these issues affect everyone. The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which negotiates on behalf of the studios, had no comment on ongoing talks with SAG-AFTRA. With the writers, the AMPTP said it had offered generous salary increases but could not agree to all of the writers’ demands. The studios and the WGA have not had discussions since the writers’ strike began on May 2. The WGA walkout hits caterers, prop suppliers and other small businesses that derive much of their revenue from Hollywood productions. The last writers’ strike in 2007 and 2008 cost the California economy an estimated $2.1 billion. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles; Additional reporting by Hanna Rantala and Sarah Mills in London; Editing by Mary Milliken and Rosalba OBrien)

