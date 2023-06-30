Ben Savage “ghost” Boy Meets World co-stars | Entertainment
Ben Savage has ‘ghosted’ his ‘Boy Meets World’ co-stars.
The 42-year-old actor – who played the show’s lead Cory Matthews – left Will Friedle, Danielle Fishel and Rider Strong bewildered after he ‘disappeared’ from their lives without explanation, and it’s now been three years that they heard about their old friend.
The cast has previously reunited at fan conventions, and the trio asked Ben to join them on their watchdog podcast “Pod Meets World”, only for him to decline.
Danielle told Variety: He was very adamant that it wasn’t for him. He was also very clear, I don’t want that to stop you. If you want to do it, go for it. The time between those conversations and when we actually started the podcast was a significant amount of time.
The podcast launched last June, but Ben suddenly stopped joining his former co-stars for fan events some time before.
Danielle said: He kind of disappeared from our lives.”
Will is especially shocked that his repeated attempts to reach out have gone unanswered.
He said: He disappeared, I would like to know why, to this day. We didn’t have a fight. There is no fall. There was no animosity. He woke up one day and decided that I didn’t want that person in my life anymore.
I finally texted saying, I’ve known you for 30 years, what’s going on? I said, I will call you every day until you tell me not to call you again. It lasted about three weeks or a month, every day.
I have known him since he was 11 and we have a common history. And we were doing these conventions together, and we were getting to know each other as adults, and then he just said, ‘I’m done with you.’
I tried and tried and tried for months, until finally my wife said to me: Why are you doing this to yourself? He obviously doesn’t want you in his life.
Danielle shared how Ben was there for her when she and husband Jensen Camp welcomed their son into the world for a month in early June 2019 and he checked in regularly when the tot was in NICU but then she didn’t. haven’t heard anything else.
She noted: He ghosted us.”
But the actress only wishes the best for her former friend.
She said: If there’s anything this podcast has taught me, it’s that everyone is on their own path and has their own experiences which can be viewed in different ways, depending on your [point of view].
As for me, Ben and I may be apart right now and we can complain about each other, but I will always love Ben and want the best for him. I don’t think this is the end of our story, but time will tell.
