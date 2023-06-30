Kareena Kapoor recalls 23 years in Bollywood: “Another 23 years”





Kareena posted this picture. (Courtesy: Kareena Kapoor Khan) New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Kareena Kapoor has been at the top of her game for 23 years now. Yes, Kareena Kapoor completed 23 years as an actress on Friday and shared this milestone with her followers and fans on social media. Sharing a picture of herself from the sets for her next project The Buckingham MurdersKareena Kapoor wrote, 23 years of birth in front of the camera today And there are still 23 to do Photo – tunnel boring machine shoot” In the image, her face is hidden by a shingle with just her gorgeous eyes peering through. She also added a bunch of happy emojis. Needless to say, Kareena Kapoor has received lots of love from her friends and colleagues. Her co-star in The devotion of suspect X co-star Vijay Varma said: Congratulations Bebo ji. You are the best. Kareena’s sister, actress Karisma Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Zoya Akhtar dropped heart emojis in the comments section. Meanwhile, Amrita Arora, Kareena Kapoor’s best friend, told Bebo, with heart emojis. Neha Dhupia said, More. Shibani Akhtar said: Best ever, with heart emojis. For the uninformed, Kareena Kapoor debuted in 2000 with JP Dutta’s Refugee against another debutant, Abhishek Bachchan. The actress even shared a poster of the film on Instagram Stories and added a heart emoji. Kareena Kapoor is the daughter of actors Randhir Kapoor and Babita. She is the granddaughter of legendary actor and filmmaker Raj Kapoor and great-granddaughter of actor Prithviraj Kapoor. Her sister Karisma Kapoor is an actress, as is her cousin Ranbir Kapoor. In 2012, Kareena Kapoor married actor Saif Ali Khan and the couple have two sons together, Jeh and Taimur. Here is an image that Kareena Kapoor recently shared with Saif Ali Khan and their two sons. Clicked during the holidays, the image features the family sitting on a table full of food. Sharing the image, Kareena Kapoor wrote: We like our breakfasts to be colorful. Summer 2023, with heart and rainbow emojis. On the work side, in addition to The devotion of suspect X And The Buckingham MurdersKareena Kapoor will be seen in The crew with Tabu and Kriti Sanon.

