Tri-County Region Celebrates Independence | News | Daily Sun Villages

The sounds of soda cans opening, the sizzle of grilling, and the cheers as fireworks burst overhead.

All are sounds that kick off the Independence Day celebration.

Those looking to celebrate the holidays need look no further than the Tri-County area.

The Villages, Lady Lake, Wildwood, Leesburg, Mount Dora and Tavares all offer many activities for residents and visitors.

On Tuesday, The Villages Entertainment will present its annual All American Brews and Cruise, which was first presented to the public in 2019.

It’s a day to celebrate all the accomplishments, processes and freedom we have today, said Chalsi Cox, Special Events Manager at The Villages Entertainment.

This year’s event runs from 4-9 p.m. Tuesday at the Lake Sumter Landing Marketplace and features live entertainment, resident lifestyle band performances, street performers and vendors, as well as live entertainment. a watermelon eating contest at 7:15 p.m.

And, of course, there will be all-American cars and local beers.

The Villages Classic Automobile Club and the Villages Vettes Corvettes Club will display their cars and The Sunny Pint and The Villages Entertainment will offer eight craft beers located near the food vendors at the back of the plaza.

The Villages Veterans Memorial Park will also hold a ceremony at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Paige Place Park near Spanish Springs. The event features guest speaker Kay Watkins, a former Navy chief and a member of Tri-County Veteran Women.

Days before the festivities, local vendors bring arts and crafts to the July 2023 Brownwood Paddock Square Arts and Crafts Festival. The event, which is celebrating its third year, is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. pm Saturday and Sunday at Brownwood Paddock Square. The free event presents works of art by skilled artisans from here and abroad. For more information, visit artfestival.com.

Lady Lakes first year

Lady Lake celebrates its inaugural festival and fireworks display from 5-9 p.m. Saturday at the Guava Street Sports Complex, 237 W. Guava St. An 18-minute fireworks display begins at 9:15 p.m.

I’ve wanted to do this my entire career, and I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to do so, said Mike Burske, director of parks and recreation for Lady Lake. The most fundamental reason we are here in the United States is our independence from Great Britain. We need to celebrate and remember why we were able to be here and do what we do.

Burske said he couldn’t be happier that Lady Lake was able to provide a great party for residents and visitors alike.

This general area hasn’t had fireworks in the past, they have to go to another city, he said. Now we have become ours. This has been one of our goals for many years. I think everyone will be surprised by the quality of our pyrotechnic show.

He said the event would not be possible without the substantial contribution of the Lions Clubs of Lady Lake Orange Blossom Gardens for the fireworks.

The Reference Group, Lady Lake Police, Lady Lake Area Chamber of Commerce and Lady Lake Kiwanis Club are also key partners in the event, he said.

The festival will include food trucks, bouncy houses and live music from Voodoo Vibe. Glass containers and alcoholic beverages are prohibited at this event

The whole event with the group, the bounce house will be awesome, Burske said. Certainly, the fireworks will be by far the highlight.

Burske said the fireworks will be seen across the city.

If you can see the cell tower in the center of Lady Lake, you’ll be able to see the fireworks just fine, he said. Just because we have the event on Guava Street doesn’t mean you can’t see them elsewhere.

The 4- to 6-inch shells will rise 400-600 feet in the air, he said.

Viewing locations with free public parking include Rolling Acres Sports Complex, Lady Lake Public Library, Veterans Park Log Cabin, Snooky Park, and Lady Lake First Baptist Church.

The area near Texas Roadhouse and Millers Ale House are also great viewing areas, Burske said.

For more information, visit ladylake.org.

Surrounding communities

Wildwood is also celebrating independence with its annual Happy Birthday America event from 5-9 p.m. Monday at Millennium Park, 1300 Huey St.

Festivities include food trucks, a kid’s zone, an adult zone, live music by Red Hot Rooster, and fireworks at 9 p.m.

It’s a beautiful event, said Amanda Salazar, director of Wildood Parks and Recreation. Independence Day is a national event, but it brings the hometown together to celebrate with friends, families, and neighbors. Were proud to be home to the Wildwoods Independence Day celebration.

Each year, the festival brings together between 5,000 and 10,000 people.

Salazar said this year there are bigger shells for this year’s fireworks and they should shoot higher into the sky.

Wildwood Parks and Recreation is also introducing an adult zone with a mechanical bull and adult beverage tent, sponsored by Waste Management.

There’s everything possible for you and your kids to celebrate the holidays, Salazar said. When you think of the 4th of July, you think of doing something like this with your family.

She said there will be around 40 vendors and nine food trucks, three of which will offer desserts.

Other highlights include free, kid-friendly attractions like a climbing wall, obstacle course, bouncy house, face painting, balloons, and craft table.

Parking for the event is free on Huey Street or Powell Street.

We hope to have a bigger crowd this year, said Salazar. It should be a lot of fun. We have some cool stuff going on.

The Mount Doras celebration, Freedom on the Waterfront, kicks off at 5 p.m. Monday in Elizabeth Evans Park at 100 S. Donnelly St. in Mount Dora with live music, a kids’ zone, food trucks, drinks and more.

A live jazz band will perform at 6:30 p.m. on the second stage near the children’s area.

The festivities will end with a fireworks display over Lake Dora at 9:15 p.m.

Leesburg offers another favorite lakeside 4th of July celebration.

The festivities begin at 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Venetian Gardens at 109 E. Dixie Ave., but the official opening ceremony begins at 5 p.m. at the Leesburg Lightning baseball game. A water ski show will also start at the same time.

The event includes a kids’ zone with bouncy houses, slides, face painting, a balloon artist, juggler and stilt walker.

Those celebrating can enjoy the food and browse a variety of vendors before a big fireworks display at 9 p.m., on view all around Venetian Cove.

Joanie Smalley, executive director of the Leesburg Partnership, said people can’t wait to bring their children to the children’s area, but of course the highlight of the evening is the fireworks.

The whole environment is quintessential to Independence Day, Smalley said. The Venetian Gardens are a beautiful park. We have everything you can think of.

She said some people decide to picnic, while others enjoy the food available.

It’s everything you’d expect from a 4th of July celebration in your hometown, Smalley said.

Parking is available across the street at the ball field at the corner of E Dixie Ave. and S. Canal St.

Parking at Ski Beach is available, but limited. Handicapped parking is available at the Venetian Center.

For more information, visit leesburgpartnership.com/4th-of-july-celebration.

And Tavares’ annual July 4 celebration wraps up the festivities with a parade, fireworks and other activities Tuesday in downtown Tavares and Wooton Park at 100 E. Ruby St.

The parade begins at 5 p.m., followed by live music, vendors, food trucks, children’s activities, and fireworks at 9 p.m.

For more information, visit tavares.org.