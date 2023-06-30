7 Bollywood movies on YouTube you can watch for free

Want to take a break from content overload on OTT platforms? YouTube is a treasure trove of content, you just have to pay attention. Luckily, over the past few years, various industry players have launched their own YouTube channels offering movies to watch for free Shemaroo, Pen Movies, B4U Movies, Ultra Movie Parlor, and Venus Entertainment, to name a few. . From new to old, they have movies of all genres. So what are you waiting for, stream. Check out these 7 Bollywood movies on YouTube that you can watch for free.

Take a nostalgic trip with these Bollywood movies on YouTube that are absolutely free to watch

1. About

The film follows popular but temperamental singer and music teacher, Vikramaditya, who takes talented and budding singer, Tina, under his wing. He helps her hone her skills and motivates her to do better. When Tina finally gets a taste of success, despite being happy about it, Vikramaditya becomes jealous and bitter about her students’ success. Slowly, he begins to push her away and overturns her confidence. Their relationship turns toxic as Vikramaditya competes to outdo Tina at every turn. But things go awry when he realizes his mistake and takes drastic action to make amends. This moving tale will touch your heart with singer-actor Lucky Ali fitting into the character like a hand in hand.

2. Vansh

Inspector Gautam Dharmadhikari (Sudesh Berry) and Siddharth Dharmadhikari (late Siddharth Ray) are half-brothers sons of Judge Krishnakant Dharmadhikari (Anupam Kher). They hate seeing each other and don’t give themselves a chance to humiliate themselves in public. Gautam hates Siddharth because he is his father’s illegitimate child and the latter hates the former because he uses his father’s name. However, the two team up when their father’s life is threatened and they must work together to save him.

3.Josh

The josh is definitely elevated in this action-packed romantic drama that stars Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chandrachur Singh and Sharad Kapoor in key roles. Max (Shah Rukh) and Prakash (Sharad) respectively lead two rival Vasco gangs, Goa the Eagles and the Bichhoos. Both gangs are still in trouble because of their fights. Their life takes a dramatic turn when Prakash’s brother Rahul arrives in Vasco. Max’s twin sisters Shirley (Aishwarya) and Rahul fall in love. Adding to the chaos, Max and Shirley’s childhood secret changes their lives forever. Problems pile up for Max when he accidentally kills Prakash in a bloody fight.

4. Garden

This heartwarming film revolves around an elderly couple Raj and Pooja Malhotra and shows how their lives change drastically after Raj retires. The couple is forced to separate and take turns living with their children. During their stay with their children, they are abused and despised. They soon realize the selfishness of their children and, despite the sacrifices they have made for them, the couple is greeted with animosity. The only good thing that comes out of it is that they can bond with their grandkids. This is juxtaposed with Raj and Poojas’ relationship with their adopted son Alok and his wife Arpita (Mahima Chaudhry), who treat them with respect and love. The film features an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Paresh Rawal, Lillete Dubey, Rimi Sen, Samir Soni, and Aman Verma, among others.

5. Refugee

The critically acclaimed film marked the debuts of two Bollywood superstars – Abhishek Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The plot follows Refugee (Abhishek), who helps people cross the border into Pakistan, illegally. His life changes when he falls in love with Nazneen (Kareena), the daughter of one of the immigrant families he helps cross. Pakistan. The film then focuses on the many roadblocks the duo face and the refugees narrowly escaped death when caught by the BSF.

6. Vaastav

Raghunath, aka Raghu (Sanjay Dutt), is from a middle class family living in a chawl. He and his friend, Chandrakant aka Dedh Footiya (Sanjay Narvekar), set up a pav bhaji stall. Everything is going well for both of them as they have finally achieved their dream of becoming financially stable. That is until a fight breaks out at their booth and Raghu ends up killing a local Fracture Bandyas brother. His rival, Vitthal Kanya, provides shelter and protection to the two and Raghu and Dedh Footiya slowly rise through the ranks of his party and become one of the most powerful local leaders. The film also stars Deepak Tijori, Mohnish Behl, Namrata Shirodkar, Reema Lagoo, Namrata Shirodkar, and more.

7. Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge

Sapna (Karisma Kapoor), who is brought up and lives with her three uncles, longs for freedom. Her uncles Bhola (Om Puri), Prabhu (Paresh Rawal) and Vicky (Anupam Kher) want Sapna to behave in a certain way and not allow her to go out of the house or make friends fearing for her safety. Fed up with her dull and boring life, Sapna runs away on a solo trip abroad to have fun with the help of her youngest uncle, Vicky. During the trip, she meets and falls in love with Raja Oberoi (Salman Khan). Back in India, they seek Vicky’s help to win Sapnas’s other two uncles.