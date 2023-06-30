Makah museum show, storytelling, free skating this weekend





Makah art, skating and storytelling are on the menu this weekend on the Olympic North Peninsula. •The Makah Museum will mark its 44th anniversary with pop-up shops showcasing the talents of Makah artists from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the museum, 1880 Bayview Ave. in Neah Bay. It will also feature traditional tales by Steven Jimmicum at 1 p.m. in the indoor longhouse. More than 20 vendors will offer a diverse range of handmade items including carvings, basketry, jewelry, drums, beadwork and baked goods. Well-known Makah artist Spencer McCarty will be featured at the event. For more information, see makah.com. • The Olympic Skate Village, a summer incarnation of the Port Angeles Winter Ice Village at 121 W. Front St., offers three three-hour skate sessions daily until August 14. Sessions run from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Admission for all ages 3 and up is $10 per session or $8 per session if people bring their own skates. Entrants must sign a liability waiver – onsite or online – before hitting the panels. The waiver form is available at https://waiver.smartwaiver.com/w/2enjtr7hvn6dusfj2qtpo2/web/eb. To learn more about the Olympic Skate Village, check out https://olympicskatevillage.com. • The slam of the story aloud returns to Olympic Theater Arts in Sequim at 7 p.m. tonight. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. in the Olympic Theater Arts Gathering Room, 414 N. Sequim Ave. Tickets are $15 online at olympictheatrearts.org, or $17 at the door if available; cash and card are accepted. The theme for the evening is “Try This”. The event at the theater will be hosted by Nessa Goldman, who recently appeared on Story Collider and Risk! podcasts. She will be looking for 10 storytellers from the audience to share a true and personal five-minute story on the theme. For more information, email [email protected]. • Occasional third surf, art and culture of the Salish Sea is set for 6 p.m. today. The free event will take place at the Port Townsend Library, 1220 Lawrence St. An eclectic mix of art will be on display. Snacks, poetry, live classical music by Anabel Moore and, because surfers are involved, some of the traditional “talking history” will be included. The event is hosted by local librarian/ripper Keith Darrock. The lineup for this session includes Tim Nolan, Stephen R. Davis, Reggie Smart, Erwin Dence, Nam Siu, Jesse Joshua Watson, Christian Coxen and Shayanne Hoffer. It is possible that others will arrive. •Olympic Peaks Camera ClubThe new exhibit of “A Photographic Journey 11” opens today at the Sequim Museum & Arts, 544 N. Sequim Ave. It will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday through July 29. An exhibition opening reception is scheduled from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, July 7, during the First Friday Art Walk event. Many photographs of the members were taken on the Olympic Peninsula, as well as others around the world where they travel. Find more information about olympicpeakscameraclub.org. • Buzz Rogowski will perform from 5-7pm today at the Old Alcohol Plant Inn, 310 Hadlock Bay Road, Port Hadlock. No cover charge. • Intensive porpoises will perform from 6-8 p.m. today at the Port Townsend Brewing Company, 330 10th St., Port Townsend. No coverage, place 21 and over. • Mike Oregano will perform from 8 p.m. to midnight today at Sirens Pub, 823 Water St., Port Townsend. No cover charge. • A pop-up celebration of Art and Poetry runs from 5-7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Cotton Building, 607 Water St. in downtown Port Townsend. “She Who Walks the Earth”, the new collaborative book by Loretta Libby Atkins and Kathryn Hunt of Port Townsend, is the spark of the event. Alice Derry from Port Angeles will read excerpts from her book “Asking” and Kate Reavey from Sequim will share poems from her debut collection, “Curve”. All three books will be on sale during the event. Soft drinks and sweets will be served and prints of Atkins artwork will be available for purchase, with proceeds going to Dove House and Northwind Art. More information is at https://northwindart.org. • “Marilyn, monsters and more” the closing reception will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. The free all-ages reception will be held at Studio Bob, 118 1/2 E. Front St. An on-site interactive coloring project gives everyone the chance to make art. Larry White, Bonnie Clark and Christopher Allen present multimedia works featuring classic Hollywood icons from different perspectives. “Most of the pieces by these established artists have sold out, there are a few gems left,” organizers said. • Buttercup Alley will perform to dance from 6-8:30 p.m. Saturday at Naval Elks Lodge, 131 E. First St., Port Angeles. Admission is $12 per person, $10 for Elks members. • Climate Forum — The Olympic Unitarian Universalist Fellowship’s Climate Action Team will present “A Broad Look at Where Our Energy Comes From” at 12:15 p.m. Sunday. The free public forum is part of a monthly series in the Fellowship Hall, 1033 N. Barr Road, Port Angeles. Sunday’s forum will explore local energy sources and discuss renewable options. The presentation should last 45 minutes to an hour and will include time for questions. For more information, email Emily Beals at [email protected]. • Artistic reception — A reception for Christopher Allen’s “History Repeating: Recycled Material Art” exhibition is scheduled from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday. The exhibit is in the Bayside Gallery at the Old Alcohol Plant Inn, 310 Hadlock Bay Road, Port Hadlock. The free exhibition runs until Tuesday, August 1. For more information, visit www.oldalcoholplant.com/artgallery.





