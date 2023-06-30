Kareena Kapoor | Kareena Kapoor celebrates her journey in Bollywood: 23 years of birth in front of the camera today





Kareena Kapoor entered the world of cinema with JP Duttas Refugee today’s day dates back to 2000. Recalling the beginning of her journey, the actress celebrated her 23-year career by posting a photo of her best face-to-camera looks. “23 years born on camera today And there are still 23,” the 42-year-old actress posted on Instagram on June 30 alongside a photo of herself taken while filming a new project. Anil Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Vijay Varma and Neha Dhupia were among the many Bollywood stars who sent their well wishes to the actress. Congratulations Bebo ji. You are the best , Lust Stories 2 star Vijay Varma commented below the post, while Kareenas Hush chup ke co-star Neha Dhupia wrote, More. Kareena’s film debut is also the directorial debut of Abhishek Bachchan, who would go on to share screen space with the actress in three more films. Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon (2003), yuva (2004) and LOC: Kargil (2003). Refugee centered around Manzur Ahmed (Kulbhushan Kharbanda) and his family members who were among the many Muslims to move to Pakistan to avoid religious persecution after partition. Kareena was only 20 at the time of its debut, while Abhishek was 24. Despite an average box office collection, the film thrust Kareena and Abhishek into the limelight with positive reviews for their eye-catching performances. Kareena has several films in the works for the coming year, including Untitled Next by Hansal Mehta and James Tolichs The crew.

