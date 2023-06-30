When Dharmendra’s first wife opened up about her ‘affair’ with Hema Malini | Bollywood





Prakash Kaur, the first wife of veteran actor Dharmendra, once opened up about his falling in love with Hema Malini. Prakash and Dharmendra got married in 1954. According to various reports, Dharmendra had married Hema in 1980 without divorcing his first wife. After many years, Dharmendra’s relationship with Prakash Kaur once again became a topic of discussion as the two attended the recent wedding of their grandson Karan Deol, eldest son of actor Sunny Deol. Read also : Dharmendra poses with his first wife Prakash Kaur in never-before-seen photos from Karan Deol, Drisha Acharya’s wedding ceremony Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur with their sons Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol. (Instagram/Movie Story Photos) Dharmendra marriages Hema and Dharmendra first met in 1970, while working on their film Tum Haseen Main Jawaan. Over the years, the two fell in love even though Dharmendra was a married man with four children, including actors Sunny and Bobby Deol. Hema’s parents were also reportedly against the game. However, the two eventually got married and welcomed their daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol in 1981 and 1985, respectively. Prakash Kaur defended Dharmendra In an interview reportedly given to Stardust in 1981, Prakash Kaur said in defense of Dharmendra: “Why only my husband, any man would have preferred me Hema. How dare they call my husband a womanizer while half the industry is doing the same thing? All heroes have affairs and get married a second time… He may not be the best husband, even if he is very good with me, but he is certainly the best father. His children love him very much. He has never neglected them.” What Prakash said about Hema Malini Moreover, she also clarified that she does not blame Hema for what happened between her and Dharmendra, but said she would never do what Hema did. Prakash said, “I can understand what Hema is going through. Even she has to face the world, her family and her friends. But if I was at Hema, I wouldn’t have done what she did. , I can understand his feelings, but as a wife and mother, I don’t approve of them. Prakash talked about trusting Dharmendra Despite everything Prakash had said, she never lost respect for Dharmendra. She had said that he “was the first and the last man” in her life. She added that he was the father of her children and that she “loved and respected him very much”. Prakash also said that “what happened happened”, but she was unsure if she should blame Dharmendra or fate. She added that if she ever needed Dharmendra, she knew he would be there for her. She added that she “didn’t lose” her trust in him because he was the father of her children.

