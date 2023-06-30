Anil Kapoor talks about the boycott trend and Bollywood films facing continued box office failures

The Bollywood Boycott trend and its effect on the box office seems to never end. Big celebrity films like Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar’s Selfiee, among others, failed to impress at the box office. But it’s all thanks to Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, which saved Bollywood from drowning. Many celebrities have come forward with their statements regarding the boycott trend, and now Anil Kapoor has also reacted to it.

In a chat with the Indian Express, Anil Kapoor talks about the same, saying that he has been in business for so many years, his father (Surinder Kapoor) was also in this industry, they have been here for about 60 years. Actors, directors and producers talking about movies that work or don’t work yeh silsila toh kaafi salon se chalta aa raha hai. There are phases for example, for two years, a particular type of film did not work, and people said: Industry bandh ho rahi hai. He’s seen these phases five to six times in his career, but it doesn’t happen; That will never happen. It’s just how every person sees the ups and downs of their life, the same goes for business. There will be good times and bad times.

When asked if everyone was looking on the bright side, he concluded that he was taking the boring phase positively because, during the COVID-19 pandemic, people took the time to try. to figure out how to work harder and make better movies. People learn a lot in such situations, and those who don’t don’t survive.

According to the actor, he thinks that those who are sincere and honest with their work and who know their work and their profession have nothing to fear; they just have to keep working. Films will be made, and if the films are good, the public will come to see them; they watch good movies.

