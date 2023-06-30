Actress Yami Gautam’s latest car is a BMW X7 luxury SU





Bollywood celebrities and their expensive car collections have been featured many times on our website. Yami Gautam, a popular actress in the industry, recently purchased a brand new BMW X7 luxury SUV. The actress actually bought the facelift version of BMW’s flagship luxury SUV. Images of Yami Gautam with his brand new SUV have already surfaced online and been featured by many news portals. Yami Gautam bought the BMW X7 in the metallic color Tanzanite Blue. Exact details regarding the variant purchased by Yami Gautam are currently unknown. The BMW X7 is the most luxurious SUV sold by the manufacturer in India. It was initially launched in 2019, and earlier this year BMW launched the facelifted version in the market. It’s the same version that the actress added to her collection. Also read: 10 DC Design cars and how they look in the REAL world: Maruti Swift to Mahindra XUV500 As for the SUV, the BMW X7 is available on the market in two variants. There is an xDrive40i M Sport which costs Rs 1.22 crore, ex-showroom, and an xDrive40d M Sport which costs Rs 1.25 crore, ex-showroom. The massive grille, redesigned and sleeker LED headlights, chrome air vents, 3D taillights, and all of these give it a premium and commanding look. The front design of modern BMW cars is quite polarizing. Some like it and some don’t. Looks like the actress really liked the look of this massive SUV. As this is BMW’s flagship SUV, it’s packed with features. The BMW X7 competes with the Mercedes-Benz GLS and the Volvo XC90 in this segment. The X7 comes with features like dual screens on the dashboard. One is a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and the other is a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment unit. It also offers a panoramic sunroof, 14-color mood lighting and a digital key. Premium leather upholstery, multi-zone climate control, seat ventilation, and power-adjustable driver and passenger seats are some of the other features. BMW also offers features such as multiple airbags, a 360-degree camera, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) and Cornering Brake Control (CBC). Adaptive cruise control and driver drowsiness detection, which are part of ADAS, are also features that BMW offers with the X7. When it comes to color options, BMW offers five color options with this SUV. There are shades of mineral white, black sapphire, carbon black, dravit gray and tanzanite blue. Customers can choose from Tartufo, Ivory White and Black upholstery when it comes to the interior. When it comes to engine and transmission options, the SUV is available with both gasoline and diesel engine options. The petrol and diesel versions both use a twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre straight-six engine. The petrol version of the X7 generates 381 hp and 520 Nm of peak torque. The diesel variant generates 340 Ps and 700 Nm of peak torque. Both petrol and diesel variants are available with an 8-speed automatic transmission as standard. Engine power is transmitted to all four wheels. A 48V mild hybrid system is available with both motors, which adds a further 12 Ps and 200 Nm of torque to the vehicle. It comes with Comfort, Efficient, Sport and Sport Plus drive modes. Besides the newly purchased BMW X7, Yami Gautam also owns an Audi Q7 and an Audi A4 luxury sedan. Also Read: Upcoming 2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Rendered

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cartoq.com/bollywood-actress-yami-gautam-buys-a-bmw-x7-luxury-suv-worth-over-a-crore/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos