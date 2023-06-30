‘Frontline’ returns to the story journalists dare not cover | Culture & Leisure

A tale of remarkable courage, Frontline’s new Inside the Iranian Uprising report can be streamed on the PBS app and the Frontline YouTube channel. It will air on PBS later this summer.
Inside uses social media footage to follow young women who rose up against the Islamic Republic’s iron rule after a girl named Mahsa Amini was beaten to death by vice police in September 2022.
Thousands picked up their phones and hundreds took to the streets to proclaim their aversion to religious dictatorship. They made bonfires with the scarves they had been forced to wear and burned pictures of the current Ayatollah. One of the most moving images is that of hundreds of schoolgirls revolting and chasing a morality policeman from their academy. They are the bravest girls in the world.
While the revolt was one of the biggest stories of late 2022, it was driven from the front pages not by journalist indifference but by the regime’s brutal crackdown. Hundreds have been murdered. The young men who joined their friends were forcibly raped by their jailers. Social media activists who have been convicted of crimes against God have been publicly hanged in scenes that seem straight out of The Handmaids Tale.
A tale of swords, sorcery and lots and lots of hair, The Witcher is streaming its third season on Netflix.
The hit Japanese anime period fantasy drama Ooku: The Inner Chambers is also streaming on Netflix. This animated series imagines events in the hidden quarters of a castle but where gender roles have been reversed. The men are dolled up geisha-style, and a woman claims to be the first female shogun. The color scheme of this series is spectacular, but the movements of the characters lack fluidity.
A martial arts tale set among Asian immigrants in 19th century San Francisco, Warrior airs its third season on Max.
A bizarre mix of Big Brother and a cooking contest with a dystopian sci-fi vibe, Secret Chef, produced by David Chang, begins streaming on Hulu.
Okay, that was weird. The least anticipated story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (Desperate Housewives) and When Calls the Heart star Lori Loughlin (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/deception plot to obtain their respective daughters. in elite universities.
This is obviously an ongoing case, and all parties must have their say, or one day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It implies an overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything less was unthinkable.
Television plays a significant role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every character hails from the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.
There was a time, not so long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about barely credentialed young lawyers from anonymous institutions who took on impossible cases against big corporations and ultimately won. And I got the girl, to boot.
Thus, the neurotic obsession of our present age with elitism and inequality is hardly entrenched.
If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are still essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedy. Looking at Gilligans Island, we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and took pity on the millionaire and his wife.
CNN debuts the four-hour documentary Tricky Dick (8 p.m., Sunday), chronicling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned decades from the dawn of the Cold War through the Clinton years.
Competitors wake up in ultra-modern, sterile pods with no idea what they signed up for. Their instructions come from some kind of radio intercom, and they are told that they must prepare meals and then face off. The catch is that they will judge each other’s work, munching on the competitor’s fare completely in secret and offering their anonymous judgments out of sight of the other chefs.
Its programming decisions don’t often make big waves, but the departure of much of TCM’s staff and their replacement with folks from Adult Swim has left many worried Turner Classic Movies was about to shut down or go under. in oblivion of the company.
Directors Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese and Paul Thomas Anderson personally lobbied Warner CEO David Zaslav on behalf of the channels. Zaslav replied that he liked TCM, watched TCM and only wanted to improve it. Stay tuned.
