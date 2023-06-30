TISS wants a quota for LGBTQ+ in Bollywood





The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) recently released a report highlighting gender inequality and underrepresentation in Bollywood. While it is important to address these concerns, TISS’s recommendation to introduce a quota for the LGBTQ+ community in the Bollywood industry has sparked controversy. Let’s examine the reasons for this bizarre proposal and why such arbitrary restrictions could further deteriorate an already struggling Bollywood, affecting both creativity and commercial viability. The bizarre proposal THE TISS report highlights the lack of diversity and biased characterization of women in Bollywood films. It emphasizes the need for a conscious effort to bridge the gender gap on and off screen. The report mentions that only 36% of box office hits pass the Bechdel test, which assesses the portrayal of women in fiction. Films centered around women, however, scored a perfect 100% on the test, underscoring their potential for more inclusive storytelling. Also Read: Allahabad HC Rips Adipurush Makers, But Also Doesn’t Spare Censor Board While addressing gender inequality, the TISS report takes a controversial turn by proposing an LGBTQ+ representation quota in Bollywood. This suggests the industry should aim for at least 50% female, trans, non-binary, and queer characters in movies. Furthermore, the report calls for exploring women’s lives beyond their roles as romantic interests and breaking gender stereotypes by portraying men participating in domestic work and sharing parental responsibilities. The Hollywood precedent and its impact on Bollywood Critics fear that imposing such quotas on filmmakers could negatively affect the artistic quality and commercial viability of films. They point to lower film standards in Hollywood, where similar quotas have been put in place. Even superhero films, such as those from Marvel and DC, have been criticized for what some perceive as forced diversity and unnecessary inclusion. The recent example of “The Flash” has brought this debate back to center stage. Proponents of the TISS report say it aims to promote diversity and inclusiveness in Bollywood. However, even normal observers believe such recommendations may overlook the importance of organic storytelling and audience appeal. They argue that content should be driven by creativity, not arbitrary restrictions. Bollywood is already facing challenges, including changing audience preferences and the rise of streaming platforms. The imposition of quotas can further hamper the industry’s ability to scale and connect with the masses at large. Balancing creativity and inclusion While addressing the underrepresentation of diverse communities and promoting diversity in the entertainment industry is crucial, imposing quotas without considering the organic development of stories may not be the most effective solution. . The focus should be on encouraging filmmakers to explore diverse narratives and provide more opportunities for marginalized groups. Filmmakers and industry stakeholders should work together to create an inclusive environment where talent and creativity can flourish without compromising artistic integrity. Also Read: The Unstoppable Legacy of Ramanand Sagars Ramayan: 36+ The TISS report’s proposal for a quota for LGBTQ+ representation in Bollywood has sparked heated debate. While the report’s intent to tackle gender inequality and promote diversity is laudable, critics say such quotas could undermine the creative process and commercial viability of films. The future of Bollywood lies in finding a balance between promoting inclusivity and allowing organic storytelling to thrive. By fostering an environment that encourages diversity of storytelling and talent, the industry can naturally evolve and connect with audiences on a deeper level. Supports TFI: Support us to strengthen the good ideology of cultural nationalism by purchasing the best quality clothes fromTFI-STORE.COM Also watch:

