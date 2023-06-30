From Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to Cocktail, who is the real Archie of Bollywood? – News

The love triangle of a boy (The Archies), a girl next door (Betty) and a rich, gorgeous girl (Veronica) has been a recurring theme in Bollywood for decades.

Recently, Netflix unveiled the first trailer for the highly anticipated movie The Archies at its annual global Tudum fan event in So Paulo, Brazil. Opponents can cry nepotism! because it’s also the first vehicle for a new generation of Bollywood royalty actors. Agastya Nanda, the grandson of revered actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan plays Archie Andrews, Betty is played by Khushi Kapoor (daughter of the late actor Sridevis) while superstar Shah Rukh Khans daughter Suhana is Veronica in this musical film in direct from Zoya Akhtar.

The Archies reimagines the beloved Archie comics (based in the 1940s) about a group of ageless teenagers from Riverdale, a fictional American suburb. Iconic characters Archie, Betty and Veronica are loved around the world and have carried the weight of vibrant nostalgia for generations. Here, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti have shifted the setting to an Indian hill station in the 1960s. Now Official Adaptation and all that jazz are definitely alluring, but the truth is, we’ve known and seen these characters before in several films from Bollywood, and some of them have even achieved cult status. Archie Comics has unofficially inspired a number of Bollywood movies over the years. The love triangle of boy (The Archies), girl-next-door (Betty) and rich, gorgeous girl (Veronica) has been a recurring theme in Bollywood for decades. Never officially, however. We simply believe in being inspired

While there may be many Hindi movies loosely based on similar characters, I’ll talk about the ones I remember watching. Let’s start with the most iconic Mansoor Khans Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (1992). Here Dehradun became Riverdale, Archie was Sanju (Aamir Khan), Betty was Anjali (Ayesha Jhulka) who falls in love with Sanju (Aamir Khan) while Sanju is smitten with rich and gorgeous Veronica (Pooja Bedi), who even makes a Marilyn Monroe on a car hood. Overflow of inspiration, isn’t it? He also had a Reggie Mantle in Shekhar Malhotra (Deepak Tijori). Aamir Khan with his pajama chhaap middle class model schoolmates against wealthy Rajput school children, the film is also one of the fondest memories of my childhood. I feel like this film went beyond its inspiration. He has a warm aura and the dreamy Pehla Nasha.

And then there’s Karan Johar’s blockbuster Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998). In his memoir An Unsuitable Boy, Johar admitted that the first half of his directorial debut was inspired by Archie Comics. The Xaviers college in the movie was nothing but a Bollywood version of Riverdale while SRK-Kajol-Rani was our Archie-Betty-Veronica. Interestingly, like in JJWS, the character inspired by Betty Cooper was also named Anjali in KKHH. So we had tomboy Anjali (Kajol) falling in love with Archie Rahul, and then along comes glamorous Tina (Rani Mukerji) who sings in a miniskirt dressed in bhajans and plays Veronica. The similarities don’t end there. The character of college principal Mr. Malhotra (Anupam Kher) was influenced by the character of Mr. Weathers while Archie Comics’ Ms. Grundy became Ms. Briganza (Archana Puran Singh) in Johars’ iconic hit . Archie Comics’ Karan Johar was so enamored that in launching a new generation of stars (Alia, Varun and Siddharth) more than a decade later in Student of The Year (2012), he returned to his favorite characters.

I also remember watching Ken Ghoshs Ishq Vishk (2003) in a Delhi houseful theater just because we had a crush on the gorgeous Shenaz Treasurywala who was Veronica for Shahid Kapoors Archie while the sanskari (traditional) Amrita Rao was Betty personified. Ishq Vishk also has a Jughead-inspired character called Mambo (played by actor Vishal Malhotra). So here, Mambo and Payal (Amrita) reunite like Jughead and Betty after being dumped by Archie. In terms of treatment and atmosphere, this film remains the closest to the dreamlike and romantic universe of Archie Comics.

Later, director Homi Adjania was more outspoken when he simply named Veronica, Deepika Padukones’ rich and glamorous character, in Cocktail (2012). Son Archie Saif Ali Khan falls in love with wild Veronica to revert to conventional Betty Diana Penty, who is also her mother’s favourite.

And do you remember Mujhse Dosti Karoge (2002)? I’ll hold it against you if you really do. It was a pathetic adaptation of Archie Comics characters. Hrithik Roshan was the epitome of Archie, Rani played Betty while Kareena was Veronica, a performance that seemed like an irritating extension of Poo (his character in Karan Johars Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham). The director ruined the wonderful cast to make the most tedious movie of this decade.

But all of these inspired movies prove that these characters have an inherent charm and their emotions are still relatable. Producer Reema Kagti recently said, “We’re not dealing with characters that could be Veronica or Betty but our Archies is a real comic book adaptation.

There have been regular rebranding efforts over the past few years. The biggest was Riverdale, which premiered on The CW in 2017. It’s a contemporary adaptation with mysterious twists to romantic drama. It became so popular that characters from the series achieved iconic status and spawned a wide range of merchandise. The CW series (on Netflix) is currently in the middle of its seventh and final season, then Zoya Akhtars The Archies will be released on Netflix later this year. So you can expect the characters of Archie, Betty, and Veronica to remain a part of our lives, and their experiences of love, heartbreak, friendship, and adventures growing up will perhaps resonate with the new generations. At least Bollywood hopes to do so with The Archies.

