Entertainment
From Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to Cocktail, who is the real Archie of Bollywood? – News
The love triangle of a boy (The Archies), a girl next door (Betty) and a rich, gorgeous girl (Veronica) has been a recurring theme in Bollywood for decades.
Recently, Netflix unveiled the first trailer for the highly anticipated movie The Archies at its annual global Tudum fan event in So Paulo, Brazil. Opponents can cry nepotism! because it’s also the first vehicle for a new generation of Bollywood royalty actors. Agastya Nanda, the grandson of revered actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan plays Archie Andrews, Betty is played by Khushi Kapoor (daughter of the late actor Sridevis) while superstar Shah Rukh Khans daughter Suhana is Veronica in this musical film in direct from Zoya Akhtar.
The Archies reimagines the beloved Archie comics (based in the 1940s) about a group of ageless teenagers from Riverdale, a fictional American suburb. Iconic characters Archie, Betty and Veronica are loved around the world and have carried the weight of vibrant nostalgia for generations. Here, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti have shifted the setting to an Indian hill station in the 1960s. Now Official Adaptation and all that jazz are definitely alluring, but the truth is, we’ve known and seen these characters before in several films from Bollywood, and some of them have even achieved cult status. Archie Comics has unofficially inspired a number of Bollywood movies over the years. The love triangle of boy (The Archies), girl-next-door (Betty) and rich, gorgeous girl (Veronica) has been a recurring theme in Bollywood for decades. Never officially, however. We simply believe in being inspired
While there may be many Hindi movies loosely based on similar characters, I’ll talk about the ones I remember watching. Let’s start with the most iconic Mansoor Khans Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (1992). Here Dehradun became Riverdale, Archie was Sanju (Aamir Khan), Betty was Anjali (Ayesha Jhulka) who falls in love with Sanju (Aamir Khan) while Sanju is smitten with rich and gorgeous Veronica (Pooja Bedi), who even makes a Marilyn Monroe on a car hood. Overflow of inspiration, isn’t it? He also had a Reggie Mantle in Shekhar Malhotra (Deepak Tijori). Aamir Khan with his pajama chhaap middle class model schoolmates against wealthy Rajput school children, the film is also one of the fondest memories of my childhood. I feel like this film went beyond its inspiration. He has a warm aura and the dreamy Pehla Nasha.
And then there’s Karan Johar’s blockbuster Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998). In his memoir An Unsuitable Boy, Johar admitted that the first half of his directorial debut was inspired by Archie Comics. The Xaviers college in the movie was nothing but a Bollywood version of Riverdale while SRK-Kajol-Rani was our Archie-Betty-Veronica. Interestingly, like in JJWS, the character inspired by Betty Cooper was also named Anjali in KKHH. So we had tomboy Anjali (Kajol) falling in love with Archie Rahul, and then along comes glamorous Tina (Rani Mukerji) who sings in a miniskirt dressed in bhajans and plays Veronica. The similarities don’t end there. The character of college principal Mr. Malhotra (Anupam Kher) was influenced by the character of Mr. Weathers while Archie Comics’ Ms. Grundy became Ms. Briganza (Archana Puran Singh) in Johars’ iconic hit . Archie Comics’ Karan Johar was so enamored that in launching a new generation of stars (Alia, Varun and Siddharth) more than a decade later in Student of The Year (2012), he returned to his favorite characters.
I also remember watching Ken Ghoshs Ishq Vishk (2003) in a Delhi houseful theater just because we had a crush on the gorgeous Shenaz Treasurywala who was Veronica for Shahid Kapoors Archie while the sanskari (traditional) Amrita Rao was Betty personified. Ishq Vishk also has a Jughead-inspired character called Mambo (played by actor Vishal Malhotra). So here, Mambo and Payal (Amrita) reunite like Jughead and Betty after being dumped by Archie. In terms of treatment and atmosphere, this film remains the closest to the dreamlike and romantic universe of Archie Comics.
Later, director Homi Adjania was more outspoken when he simply named Veronica, Deepika Padukones’ rich and glamorous character, in Cocktail (2012). Son Archie Saif Ali Khan falls in love with wild Veronica to revert to conventional Betty Diana Penty, who is also her mother’s favourite.
And do you remember Mujhse Dosti Karoge (2002)? I’ll hold it against you if you really do. It was a pathetic adaptation of Archie Comics characters. Hrithik Roshan was the epitome of Archie, Rani played Betty while Kareena was Veronica, a performance that seemed like an irritating extension of Poo (his character in Karan Johars Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham). The director ruined the wonderful cast to make the most tedious movie of this decade.
But all of these inspired movies prove that these characters have an inherent charm and their emotions are still relatable. Producer Reema Kagti recently said, “We’re not dealing with characters that could be Veronica or Betty but our Archies is a real comic book adaptation.
There have been regular rebranding efforts over the past few years. The biggest was Riverdale, which premiered on The CW in 2017. It’s a contemporary adaptation with mysterious twists to romantic drama. It became so popular that characters from the series achieved iconic status and spawned a wide range of merchandise. The CW series (on Netflix) is currently in the middle of its seventh and final season, then Zoya Akhtars The Archies will be released on Netflix later this year. So you can expect the characters of Archie, Betty, and Veronica to remain a part of our lives, and their experiences of love, heartbreak, friendship, and adventures growing up will perhaps resonate with the new generations. At least Bollywood hopes to do so with The Archies.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.khaleejtimes.com/entertainment/from-kuch-kuch-hota-hai-to-cocktail-who-is-the-real-archie-of-bollywood
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- From Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to Cocktail, who is the real Archie of Bollywood? – News
- Zimbabwe vs Oman Scorecard 2023
- The government will take the asylum decision to the Supreme Court
- This is how Bollywood stars celebrated Eidul Adha
- Australian PM awaits arrival of Indonesian President Joko Widodo, here’s what will be discussed
- Sidharth Malhotra can’t help gloating over Kiara Advani’s performance; said, ‘Katha you have my heart’
- Incoming freshman Aiden Fink selected by Nashville in the 2023 NHL Draft
- Stock market today: Wall Street rallies as it heads for a winning week, month and first half
- Italian police photographed man with name engraved on Colosseum in UK | tourism news
- TISS wants a quota for LGBTQ+ in Bollywood
- Men and Women of Fashion NOBA Prix d’Elegance
- Food poisoning to rise in 2022