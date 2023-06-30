Entertainment
Hollywood and Formula 1 are having a moment
The Formula 1 world is abuzz with the news that Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney and Michael B. Jordan are leading a mind-boggling $218 million investment in the Alpine F1 team.
The gesture of the American actors is somewhat surprising. Alpine is a French team run by two French riders, Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly, and it’s not a household name in the United States. But the decision to loan money and stardom to the cause represents a vote of confidence among Hollywood luminaries in the future of Formula 1 and the vast potential of the US market.
It adds to the growing links between Formula 1 and the American film industry, painting a brighter future for the sport through its penetration into American popular culture. Brad Pitt stars in a Formula 1-themed film he is directing with seven-time world champion Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton. And Netflix’s “Drive to Survive,” which is fueling American interest in sports, has been confirmed for a sixth season.
What they think is that it’s mutually beneficial. When these different areas of media mirror each other, it’s going to intersect and draw fans into one another, said Grant Wiedenfeld, associate professor of media and culture at Sam Houston State University in Texas. and author of the 2022 book, “Hollywood Sports Movies and the American Dream.”
Maybe there’s a certain side to the business, but I don’t think it’s [Reynolds] accountant telling him to go invest in it. It’s this crazy idea of Wow, it’s an interesting scene to be in, Wiedenfeld said. There is a sense of adventure. … It’s unexpected, and that’s what makes it exciting for him and the audience to follow.
With a record three American races on the calendar, along with an American team in Haas F1 and an American driver in Logan Sargeant, the seeds for future growth are being planted. But the American audience is still lower than that of NASCAR and other sports, such as professional football.
We have seen a major increase on social media with Formula 1 over the last year. It has a different appeal from NASCAR or IndyCar, the national leagues probably because of its diversity, diversity of driver locations and races, Wiedenfeld said. I’d be surprised if he can knock NASCAR off its perch, but I think he’s definitely going to have a foothold.
Maximum Effort Investments, run by Reynolds, said it is focused on creating value through the power of storytelling, and we believe Alpine Racing has huge untapped potential.
Reynolds needed no introduction to the Alpines stars.
I must say that I am personally a fan of him and his work! Gasly told reporters on Thursday ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix this weekend. He’s definitely one of my favorite actors. And yes, really super excited to meet him at some point in the season.
Gasly said American investors and the companies they represent will help grow, improve the vision of the Alpine team.
They also have very good expertise in other sports, NFL, NHL, football, in many other disciplines that try to use as much as possible to improve our strength, he said.
Okon said Sports car that the news was fantastic and that he and Reynolds have been exchanging WhatsApp messages since the deal was finalized.
But if Reynolds and McElhenney think they can bring Championship glory to Alpine as they did to lower-league Welsh football club Wrexham, they still have a long way to go.
After eight races, Alpine is a distant fifth in the 2023 constructors’ standings, taking a step back from last year when it finished fourth. It hasn’t won a championship since 2006 when it was known as Renault and won back-to-back titles with Fernando Alonso in the lead. New sporting cost cap rules mean the influx of cash cannot be directly used to improve the car.
Alpine was the subject of personal drama last year when Alonso left abruptly for Aston Martin and, shortly after, reserve driver Oscar Piastri snubbed the team by signing for McLaren instead. The behind-the-scenes details of the chaos were documented in “Drive to Survive”.
Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi said in a statement that US investors’ acquisition of a 24% stake in the team will strengthen our media and marketing strategy, as well as help build new equipment and facilities. to try to achieve his goal of catching up to the top. teams.
For Hamilton, the film with Pitt is not his first contact with Hollywood. He said vanity lounge that Tom Cruise, whom he calls a friend, asked him to play a fighter pilot in “Top Gun: Maverick.” He was thrilled at the prospect until he learned filming would conflict with his racing duties. He turned down Cruise in what he described as the most upsetting call I think I’ve ever had to make.
Hamilton still hasn’t let go.
He said Motorsport News this month it’s not sure if the hell is on screen in the new movie starring Pitt and playing more of a background role making sure his diversity, making sure the sport looks what it’s supposed to look like in the future in terms of being more accessible.
I will wait for my film debut later, because I will have to train and practice. I don’t want to suck it, he joked. Then he added: If Top Gun 3 ever happens, I’ll be in it. And I’m gonna miss the race, just so you know.
