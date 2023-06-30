6 Best Bollywood Spy Thrillers You’ll Love To Watch





Bombay: Spy thrillers have always been an integral part of Indian cinema. Over the years, Bollywood has produced memorable spy action films such as ‘Agent Vinod’, ‘Ek Tha Tiger’, Raazi and many more which continue to take us on heart-pounding rides through a maze of intrigue and suspense and leave us wanting to know more. Here’s a look at our very own spy thrillers that you’ll never get tired of watching over and over again; Razi This film directed by Meghna Gulzar, adapted from Harinder Singh Sikka’s novel “Calling Sehmat”, is an inspiring tale of a young Kashmiri girl Sehmat Khan (Alia Bhatt), who marries Iqbal Syed, a Pakistani army officer (Vicky Kaushal), and comes to Pakistan as an Indian spy. His determination to help his country by obtaining vital information from Pakistan makes this film a must-watch. This video is available on the Amazon Prime Video OTT platform. ‘Pathaan When talking about spy movies, how can we forget the film directed by Siddharth Anand and starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, received rave reviews from fans. In the film, SRK played a secret agent on a mission to thwart a formidable adversary (John Abraham) who is plotting a major strike in India. Babe “Baby”, directed by Neeraj Pandey, was released in 2015 and featured Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher and Rana Daggubati in key roles. The plot revolved around secret agents who hunt down the leader of a terrorist group in another country and bring him back for trial. The film is widely regarded as one of the best Bollywood spy thrillers of all time. You can watch it on the Disney+ Hotstar OTT platform. ‘Ek Tha Tiger and ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ The film stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in key roles. The film revolves around the story of an Indian spy tiger (Salman) on a mission to rescue Indian and Pakistani nurses held captive by terrorists. The film is currently streaming on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. War “War” is the story of a renegade agent, who commands R&AW’s Elite Shadow Unit, an armed forces squad, a group of armed forces agents trained to work on high-risk missions around the world. The film starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in the lead. You can relive the action on Prime Video. ‘Mission Majnou “Mission Majnu”, a spy thriller starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna, has launched exclusively on the OTT Netflix platform. The film, directed by Shantanu Bagchi, received favorable reviews from audiences. Set in the 1970s, “Mission Majnu” is a patriotic thriller with a love story at its heart, depicting one of India’s most covert operations to thwart Pakistan’s nuclear assault plans.

