Hispanic groups, big name entertainment on deck for this year’s Platte County Fair | News

COLUMBUS There will be a little something for everyone as the Platte County Fair kicks off here next week.
The fair is scheduled to begin Wednesday, July 5, through Sunday, July 9, at Ag Park in Columbus.
Fair president Craig Jarosz said the five-day event will feature a few new additions, as well as tried-and-true favorites from previous years.
We have a bunch of kids events, Jarosz said. There is the Horn T Zoo coming out. There’s sheep, face paint, balloon animals, kids’ crafts, and the corn pit.
The fair will also include a new feature called Super Tardeada, a celebration of Hispanic culture that Jarosz says has become so prominent in the region.
It’s part of our culture that we lived in, he said.
Super Tardeada features four Hispanic groups, including Grupo La Mira, Buffalo Norteno and Los Del Nuevo Delito, and will close the fair on Sunday, he said.
The fair will begin with the opening of the exhibit hall at 5 p.m. Wednesday and the open classroom pie and ice cream will take place at that time. Opening day events also include the 4-H Clover Kid Show & Tell at 5:30 p.m., the 4-H Talent Show Contest at 6 p.m., and the Public Fashion Show at 7 p.m.
The carnival, featuring Moores Greater Show, will open at 6 p.m. and will be open daily at various times throughout the fair.
The 4-H sheep show will be followed by the goat show to kick off Thursday’s events. The 4-H goat show will be at 1 p.m. and the 4-H rabbit show will be at 5 p.m.
Antiques on the road will be on display in the upstairs club room at 6 p.m. and free family bingo will be held in the tent from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Roll Band at 7:30 p.m.
On Friday, the Livestock Exhibitors Breakfast will begin at 6:30 a.m., followed by the 4-H Beef Show at 8 a.m., the Poultry Show at 9 a.m. and the Veal and Dairy Show at 2 p.m. The beef exhibitors’ lunch will take place at noon.
The Open and Reserve Class Awards show will take place at 5:15 p.m., followed at 7 p.m. by Casi Joy, Lauren Alaina and The Back 40.
The Swine Exhibitors Breakfast will kick off Saturday’s schedule of events at 7:00 a.m., followed by the 4-H Swine Show at 8:00 a.m. The full list of things to do on Saturday also includes the Horn T Zoo, PeeWee Showmanship , face painting, balloon animals, kids crafts and corn pit.
At 2 p.m., the Children’s Tractor Draw will take place and the 4-H Round Robin Champion Showman Competition will begin at 4 p.m. pm
At 6:30 p.m., the Platte County Celebrity Swine Showmanship Contest will kick off in the green barn.
Big name entertainment returns to the fair on Saturday night at 7am as Sammy Kershaw, Diamond Rio and Emmet Bower take to the stage. Jarosz said the return of big names in entertainment is an effort to give visitors what they want.
It was a little more low-key last year, he said. If we want to continue to attract the big crowd (the big names), that’s what everyone wants and try to get what people want.
The last day of the fair, Sunday, will conclude with worship at 10:30 a.m. in the upstairs club room. A Quilts of Valor presentation will be held at 11:30 a.m. and the 4-H Purple Ribbon Livestock Sale will be held at 1 p.m. in the Farm Arena building.
Grupo La Mira, Buffalo Norteno and Los Del Nuevo Delito will close the fair from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
We were looking forward to the overall look of good entertainment all weekend, Jarosz said.