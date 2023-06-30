Connect with us

Entertainment

Hispanic groups, big name entertainment on deck for this year’s Platte County Fair | News

Hispanic groups, big name entertainment on deck for this year’s Platte County Fair | News

 


COLUMBUS There will be a little something for everyone as the Platte County Fair kicks off here next week.

The fair is scheduled to begin Wednesday, July 5, through Sunday, July 9, at Ag Park in Columbus.

Fair president Craig Jarosz said the five-day event will feature a few new additions, as well as tried-and-true favorites from previous years.

We have a bunch of kids events, Jarosz said. There is the Horn T Zoo coming out. There’s sheep, face paint, balloon animals, kids’ crafts, and the corn pit.

The fair will also include a new feature called Super Tardeada, a celebration of Hispanic culture that Jarosz says has become so prominent in the region.

It’s part of our culture that we lived in, he said.

Super Tardeada features four Hispanic groups, including Grupo La Mira, Buffalo Norteno and Los Del Nuevo Delito, and will close the fair on Sunday, he said.

The fair will begin with the opening of the exhibit hall at 5 p.m. Wednesday and the open classroom pie and ice cream will take place at that time. Opening day events also include the 4-H Clover Kid Show & Tell at 5:30 p.m., the 4-H Talent Show Contest at 6 p.m., and the Public Fashion Show at 7 p.m.

The carnival, featuring Moores Greater Show, will open at 6 p.m. and will be open daily at various times throughout the fair.

The 4-H sheep show will be followed by the goat show to kick off Thursday’s events. The 4-H goat show will be at 1 p.m. and the 4-H rabbit show will be at 5 p.m.

Antiques on the road will be on display in the upstairs club room at 6 p.m. and free family bingo will be held in the tent from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Roll Band at 7:30 p.m.

On Friday, the Livestock Exhibitors Breakfast will begin at 6:30 a.m., followed by the 4-H Beef Show at 8 a.m., the Poultry Show at 9 a.m. and the Veal and Dairy Show at 2 p.m. The beef exhibitors’ lunch will take place at noon.

The Open and Reserve Class Awards show will take place at 5:15 p.m., followed at 7 p.m. by Casi Joy, Lauren Alaina and The Back 40.

The Swine Exhibitors Breakfast will kick off Saturday’s schedule of events at 7:00 a.m., followed by the 4-H Swine Show at 8:00 a.m. The full list of things to do on Saturday also includes the Horn T Zoo, PeeWee Showmanship , face painting, balloon animals, kids crafts and corn pit.

At 2 p.m., the Children’s Tractor Draw will take place and the 4-H Round Robin Champion Showman Competition will begin at 4 p.m. pm

At 6:30 p.m., the Platte County Celebrity Swine Showmanship Contest will kick off in the green barn.

Big name entertainment returns to the fair on Saturday night at 7am as Sammy Kershaw, Diamond Rio and Emmet Bower take to the stage. Jarosz said the return of big names in entertainment is an effort to give visitors what they want.

It was a little more low-key last year, he said. If we want to continue to attract the big crowd (the big names), that’s what everyone wants and try to get what people want.

The last day of the fair, Sunday, will conclude with worship at 10:30 a.m. in the upstairs club room. A Quilts of Valor presentation will be held at 11:30 a.m. and the 4-H Purple Ribbon Livestock Sale will be held at 1 p.m. in the Farm Arena building.

Grupo La Mira, Buffalo Norteno and Los Del Nuevo Delito will close the fair from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

We were looking forward to the overall look of good entertainment all weekend, Jarosz said.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://norfolkdailynews.com/news/hispanic-bands-big-name-entertainment-on-deck-for-this-year-s-platte-county-fair/article_02b9a4be-1757-11ee-af7b-47818607c7c7.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: