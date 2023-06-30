Entertainment
Watch: From Salman Khan to Akshay Kumar, how Bollywood superstars wished fans Eid Al Adha – News
Popular celebrities from other Indian film industries also took to Twitter to share their well wishes
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan celebrated Eid Al Adha at his home in Mumbai, India with his family. On occasion, the actor shared a cute family portrait with his parents and siblings. In the image shared on Instagram, Salman is seen with his father, veteran writer Salim Khan, his mother Salma Khan, his brothers Sohail and Arbaaz and his sisters Arpita and Alvira.
In the image, the family are dressed casually for the festival. Sharing the message that Salman Khan wrote, Eid Al Adha Mubarak. In response to the post, frequent Salman Khan co-star actor Tabu responded with two heart emojis.
Meanwhile, another Bollywood superstar, Akshay Kumar wished fans Eid Al Adha 2023. The actor tweeted, Eid Mubarak to you and your families. Peace and happiness to all.
Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu also wished his social media followers and wrote: Wishing you all a Happy Eid Al Adha! May this day bring joy, love and success to each of you! #Eid Mubarak.
RRR star Jr NTR also expressed his wishes on Twitter. He wrote: May this joyous occasion of Eid bring abundant peace and prosperity to all. #Eid Mubarak.
Meanwhile, Sunny Deol, who is awaiting the release of her movie Gadar 2, wished fans a comforting note. He said, Eid Mubarak to all, May the Almighty shower his gracious blessings upon you and the lives of your loved ones with peace, prosperity and abundance.
Returning to Salman Khan, on the work front, he will be seen in Yash Raj Films Tiger 3. He will share screen space with Katrina Kaif in the film.
Pakistani celebrities also marked the festival with great zeal and fervor. From Mahira Khan to Meerub Ali, stars wished fans Eid Al Adha and previewed their special day.
Eid Al Adha is also known as the Feast of Sacrifice. It is one of the most important festivals in Islam and is celebrated every year to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim’s test of faith.
Superstar Mahira Khan has shared a video of herself twirling with joy in the backyard of what appears to be her home. Dressed in a black ensemble, the actress looked stunning as always. Wishing fans, she said, Eid Mubarak aap sab ko. Dhair sara pyaar [Eid greetings to you all! Lots of love].
Mahira Khans outfit for the day was from her best friend and frequent collaborator Feeha Jamshed, her caption revealed. For the uninitiated, Feeha Jamshed is the mind behind Mahira Khan’s iconic looks at Humsafar.
Actress Ayesha Omar celebrated Eid in her second home, Dubai. The actress shared a gorgeous photo of herself decked out in a pastel red and green kurta ensemble.
Moubs of Eid. May your Eid be full of love and blessings, she captioned the post.
Yumna Zaidi, who is enjoying the resounding success of her show “Tere Bin”, also wished fans Eid Mubarak on Instagram. For the occasion, she chose a white ensemble from fashion brand Mahira Khans with flowery bracelets.
Meanwhile, Mawra Hocane kept it subtle with a pastel green ensemble, bangles and floral mehendi on her palms. She is also seen holding some cash in her hands. Is it just me or has everyone managed to coerce their family members into giving Eidi on #BariEid?
Mawras’ sister Urwa Hocane has offered fans a special Eid post alongside her husband, singer-actor Farhan Saeed. Twinning in black, the couple shared a combined message wishing fans Eid Mubarak “from them.
For Hania Aamir, Eid Al Adha was spent at home in a beautiful blue Maya Pret ensemble by fellow actress Maya Ali. Sharing images from her terraced garden, Hania said, Eid Mubarak bacho [kids].
Parizaad fame Sumbul Iqbal Khan looked stunning in a mesmerizing pomegranate red pishwas as she wished fans Eid Al Adha.
Actor Asad Siddiqui and his wife, actress Zara Noor Abbas Siddiqui looked adorable as they shared these love-filled photos on the auspicious occasion of Eid.
Singer Asim Azhar, who is currently riding the success of his latest hit song with Shae Gill, has shared a slew of photos – giving fans a glimpse of his Eid celebrations in Karachi.
Actress Zhalay Sarhadi, dressed in a gorgeous pastel blue and brown ensemble, posted a bunch of stunning photographs and wrote, Eid Mubarak. Day one.
Danish power couple Taimoor and Ayeza Khan celebrated Eid in style. While the Dane opted for white kurta pajamas, Ayeza slipped into a dusty pink Anarkali, which came with a dense and intricate white yarn. Eid Mubarak Everyone, the couple wrote in a joint post.
Meanwhile, the entertainment industry is buzzing with excitement with the release of several films on the occasion of Eid, including Babylicious and Teri Meri Kahaniyaan.
Eid Al Adha (also known as Bakrid, Bakra Eid, Bakhreid, Eid Qurban, Qurban Bayarami or the Festival of Sacrifice) is observed on the tenth day of Dhul Hijjah, which is the twelfth and final month of the Islamic lunar calendar .
