How It Happened – The Hollywood Reporter

In a sign of a new current of energy infusing the Hollywood workforce, hundreds of A-list actors sent an explosive letter to their union leaders on Tuesday calling on them to strike a “transformative” deal with the studios and streamers and expressing their determination to strike if such a compromise has not been reached.

The likes of Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence and Julia Louis-Dreyfus signed the message ahead of their union SAG-AFTRA’s current television and film contracts expiring on Friday night. And after the letter was read by negotiators and union leaders, hundreds more signed on, apparently including Rooney Mara, Joaquin Phoenix and Amanda Seyfried – currently the letter appears to have over 2,000 signatories, although in copy of Google Doc The Hollywood Reporter saw, the header language warns that volunteers are verifying signatures.

(Confusingly, the name of SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher appears on the Google Doc version of the letter, addressed to union leaders. THR contacted several of her representatives to see if she actually signed the letter.)

Amy Schumer, Paul Scheer and Paul Downs were the main organizers of the letter, THR has learned. Via a representative, the group of organizers declined to comment. “I received a link to a Google Doc from Megan Boone via text Tuesday morning,” says Tavi Gevinson (Gossip Girl, The Twilight Zone), who was part of the first wave of signatories, in a text. “It was funny to open it and see the cursor named Anonymous Hedgehog look like ‘JOHN SLATTERY’.”

The language of the letter was forwarded to other potential signatories on short notice, so once the letter became public, some SAG-AFTRA members who had not yet heard of it rushed to sign. . A separate group, meanwhile, has been invited to join this second wave of names. A joint member of the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA said he first learned of the letter on Monday, when an actor posted an Instagram Story about the post, seeking signatures. This member responded too late to be added to the first wave of signatures, but received an email from one of the original signers on Wednesday, inviting them to sign in a second round. “At that time, it was already in more than 600 names. I added mine and could see other names added by the minute,” this person said.

Joking that he was on the “B-list SAG letter” because he was part of the second wave of union members to sign, Zach Woods (Silicon Valley, the office) says Scheer forwarded the message to him after it was initially made public. “I’m just happy to be included and I’m happy that people took the initiative,” he said. “I am always amazed and happy to sign their thoughtful and courageous moral gesture.”

The letter was sent to SAG-AFTRA leaders at a critical time, just days before the union’s current contract expires. Union members have authorized their leaders to call a strike if talks break down once contracts expire on June 30: nearly 98% of voting members backed a possible work stoppage in that scenario.

Explains Anna Konkle, joint member of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA (PEN15) of the letter, “We all got together and said, ‘Let’s go out there and make sure the leadership understands that these are really important issues, and this is the time for us to make that too. solid as possible along with the WGA.’”

On Saturday, Drescher and chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland appeared to report that talks with the Alliance of Film and Television Producers were going well, calling them “extremely productive.” Drescher added: “We remain strong and we will reach a decisive agreement.”

This message was a factor in the joint WGA and SAG-AFTRA member signing the letter: “I don’t need the performance. I need action. And most certainly, when this video came out, I was doubly worried. So when the opportunity to sign came to me, I said “absolutely,” this person said.

In their letter, some of the union’s top performers added the caveat that “SAG-AFTRA members may be willing to make sacrifices that leadership is not.” They called for major changes to minimum fees, broadcast residuals and exclusivity provisions and expressed a desire to get ahead of the potential effects of artificial intelligence on their profession and to put in place additional protections regarding concerns self-recorded auditions.

“We feel that our wages, our craft, our creative freedom and the power of our union have all been undermined over the past decade. We must reverse these trajectories,” the signatories said.

A second joint SAG-AFTRA and WGA member, who signed the letter on Wednesday, notes that while the high-profile (and high-earning) names on the list have captured attention, the union’s goal with its negotiations ongoing is to provide all of its members with more sustainable livelihoods. “I believe the message should be clear [that] the time for a new agreement has come. And I’m grateful that the A-listers got the ball rolling, but it’s the working actors trying to make a living whose voices really need to be heard.

Chuck Slavin (daddy’s house 2), a local New England board member of the union, also signed the letter. “The importance of this letter is to reaffirm the commitment of the signatories that it is no longer business as usual between our members and our leadership,” he wrote in an email. “The latest deals, especially with streaming permission, have crippled income from background artist to Hollywood star.”

Chris Gardner contributed reporting.