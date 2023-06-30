Connect with us

Entertainment

Commerce Township musician comes face to face with legendary Motown band – Macomb Daily

Commerce Township musician comes face to face with legendary Motown band – Macomb Daily

 


As the song says, get ready because it’s coming…

Rollo Michael Rollin established himself in Metro Detroit as an actor and musician, as well as the Detroit Lions superfan known as the Reverend of Roar. But for the past year, the Commerce Township native and resident has been living “a dream” as the new lead singer and saxophonist of Rare Earth, the groundbreaking Motown band known for their early ’70s hit “I Just Want to Celebrate” and “Hey Big Brother”. as well as his top 10 covers of The Temptations’ “Get Ready” and “(I Know) I’m Losing You.”

“I don’t even know how to describe how I feel, I always pinch myself,” said Rollin at 47, the youngest member of Rare Earth’s current lineup. It will make its public debut on July 8 at Detroit’s Majestic Theater, Rare Earth’s first show in downtown Detroit in nearly 20 years.

“Being part of a historic band that is still playing is so amazing. It’s one of the biggest, craziest, best and hardest things I’ve done in my life.

For the past year, Commerce Township native and resident Rollo Michael Rollin has been living “a dream” as Rare Earth’s new vocalist and saxophonist. (Photo by Etienne Cousineau)

Rollin has the formidable task of stepping into the shoes of the late Gil Bridges, who co-founded Rare Earth, the most successful all-white band in Motown history in 1960 as the Sunliners, becoming Rare Earth in 1968. Bridges died of COVID in late 2021. “When Gil left us, there were a lot of shoes to fill,” says Mike Bruner, Rare Earth’s keyboardist since 1998 and now the band’s manager, noting the combination of talent and sensitivity Bridges’ “acute” commercial. “When times were tough, Gil knew how to grab the bully by the horns and get the band going.

“Something like that would normally require a national search, but here’s Rollo, sitting right there in Commerce Township. Rollo is quite an ensemble if you consider the fact that he has to be a good saxophonist and a good flute player, he must have good vocal ability and he must be able to lead a great rock band. That’s a tall order to fill. I’m amazed we could find him in our backyard. He’s quite a trap in terms of what the band needed… It’s almost like God put him there for us.

Rollin’s path in arts and entertainment started early.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.macombdaily.com/2023/06/30/commerce-township-musician-finds-himself-fronting-legendary-motown-band/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: