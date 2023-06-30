Commerce Township musician comes face to face with legendary Motown band – Macomb Daily

As the song says, get ready because it’s coming…

Rollo Michael Rollin established himself in Metro Detroit as an actor and musician, as well as the Detroit Lions superfan known as the Reverend of Roar. But for the past year, the Commerce Township native and resident has been living “a dream” as the new lead singer and saxophonist of Rare Earth, the groundbreaking Motown band known for their early ’70s hit “I Just Want to Celebrate” and “Hey Big Brother”. as well as his top 10 covers of The Temptations’ “Get Ready” and “(I Know) I’m Losing You.”

“I don’t even know how to describe how I feel, I always pinch myself,” said Rollin at 47, the youngest member of Rare Earth’s current lineup. It will make its public debut on July 8 at Detroit’s Majestic Theater, Rare Earth’s first show in downtown Detroit in nearly 20 years.

“Being part of a historic band that is still playing is so amazing. It’s one of the biggest, craziest, best and hardest things I’ve done in my life.

Rollin has the formidable task of stepping into the shoes of the late Gil Bridges, who co-founded Rare Earth, the most successful all-white band in Motown history in 1960 as the Sunliners, becoming Rare Earth in 1968. Bridges died of COVID in late 2021. “When Gil left us, there were a lot of shoes to fill,” says Mike Bruner, Rare Earth’s keyboardist since 1998 and now the band’s manager, noting the combination of talent and sensitivity Bridges’ “acute” commercial. “When times were tough, Gil knew how to grab the bully by the horns and get the band going.

“Something like that would normally require a national search, but here’s Rollo, sitting right there in Commerce Township. Rollo is quite an ensemble if you consider the fact that he has to be a good saxophonist and a good flute player, he must have good vocal ability and he must be able to lead a great rock band. That’s a tall order to fill. I’m amazed we could find him in our backyard. He’s quite a trap in terms of what the band needed… It’s almost like God put him there for us.

Rollin’s path in arts and entertainment started early.

It was in his DNA via his late mother, a musician and songwriter who guided Rollin through piano, guitar, accordion and woodwind lessons. “She was there for me every step of the way,” he recalls. “I’m so glad she pushed me to do it. I wish she was still around to see him (him in Rare Earth). He played in various bands at Walled Lake Central High School before enlisting in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1993 to 1997. Back in Detroit, he began playing open jam sessions, later joining the band Art- of-Fact, whose members knew his mother. Another ensemble, Tongue-N-Groove, introduced him to the local theater scene, which led to roles both onstage and backstage at the Gem, Majestic and City theaters in Detroit, Planet Ant at Hamtramck and at the Berman Center in West Bloomfield. .

“I learned how to direct, how to manage, how to do lights, sound…everything except costumes,” says Rollin, who has been in the Torch With a Twist Vaudeville Revue as well as musicals “The Daedalus 2 Mission: A Space Opera” and “Yes Weed Can: The Musical”, as well as in the feature film “The Denny Dooley Story”.

Rollin was rehearsing with a Glenn Frey cover number for the Detroit x Detroit 2022 show at the Loving Touch in Ferndale when a band member showed him the audition notice for Rare Earth. “They were looking for a leader who played flute and sax, and everyone in the room was like, ‘Yeah, that’s totally you,'” recalls Rollin, who dithered but got the job in both. weeks after finally responding.

“They went on social media and found samples of me playing and mutual friends in the musician world and everything,” Rollin says. “Honestly, I never played a single note that day (he auditioned). They had seen enough already. They knew what I could do.

“They were sitting there, ‘Here’s the plan. We’re thinking (rehearsing) Tuesdays and Wednesdays. What’s good for you?’ I had to ask them, ‘Does that mean I’m in the band.’ “Oh, yeah, we already decided to go for a week.”

“I was like, ‘I’m gonna be cool about this, I’m gonna be cool about this… Okay, honey, guys. Yeah, I’m excited. Inside, I’m jumping up and down. After I left, I called my girlfriend and just shouted ‘Aaaaaaah! I’m in the band!’

Rollin spent the interim learning Rare Earth repertoire and fitting in with the septet. He and the rest of the band are excited to play in his hometown again and show off what Wayne Baraks, singer-guitarist since 1987, calls “super Rare Earth.” “I think Gil Bridges would be proud to see this show, really,” Baraks says. “We really like where we live here in the Detroit metro area. They’re our people, and Motown was our label… It’s just a really good thing.

And Rollin is eager to establish his role in this thing.

“I tell people it’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done, musically, in my life,” he admits. “People know every note of these songs. I must be perfect. Understanding that is pressure, but it makes riding more exciting for me just to get it off.

“I just feel bad for my neighbors; they heard the same solo every time, because I practice so much,” Rollin adds with a laugh.

Rare Earth and Doop & the Inside Outlaws perform Saturday, July 8 at the Majestic Theater, 4140 Woodward Ave., Detroit. Doors 7 p.m. 313-833-9700 orthemajesticdetroit.com.