Ranbir, Alia’s Ramayana Makers ‘Be Very Cautious’ After Adipurush Backlash | Bollywood

Movie by Nitesh Tiwaris based on RamayanA would star Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as Rama and Sita. According to a new report, the creators of the next magnum installment, based on the Indian epic, are “extremely cautious” about how they approach the film after the backlash against Saif Ali Khan’s Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Adipurush, which has was released in theaters earlier this month. Read also : KGFs Yash rejects offer to play Raavan in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Ramayan, fans say he made the ‘best decision’ Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will soon be working on Nitesh Tiwaris’ Ramayana-based film, according to reports. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Om Raut’s Adipurush has been criticized for its dialogue and has faced calls for a boycott. The creators also received criticism for the film’s visual effects as well as the costumes. In Adipurush, the main characters were Prabhas’ Raghav (based on Rama), Saif Ali Khan’s Lankesh (Raavan) and Kriti Sanon’s Janaki (Sita). Nitesh Tiwaris’ Ramayana film will feature Alia Bhatt and Ranbir in the lead roles.

Ramyan writers are more critical

A source close to India Today said that given the response to Adipurush and the way it has been criticized, Nitesh Tiwari and his team are extremely cautious on how they plan to approach the Ramayan.

The source added that they “want to keep it as authentic as possible.” They also want to be wary of the dialogues, especially after Adipurush received criticism for its “cringe-worthy dialogues”. The report added that “the authors of the Ramayana are going to be more critical”.

Ramayana vs Adipurush

Business analyst Ramesh Bala also said in the same report that Nitesh Tiwaris’ film was going to be “a real performer’s film and not a movement caricature” like Adipurush.

He said: “Nitesh will take care of the look because he wouldn’t want anything funky. He will also make sure he creates it in a respectful way. He also shouldn’t put on controversial songs but keep them clean. They will make it show the gods on the screen so that no contemporary costumes or make-up are used. Basically, they have to be careful in all aspects. Adipurush should not be repeated. Do it in a way that the public will accept.

About the upcoming Ramayana movie

Recently, it was reported that actor Yash, who was last seen in KGF: Chapter 2, was approached for the role of Raavan in Nitesh Tiwari’s film. However, Yash turned it down, according to a report from News18.