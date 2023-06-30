Hollywood actors could join striking writers as deal deadline nears

Hollywood actors could join writers on the picket lines if a deal with production studios isn’t reached by midnight Friday.

SAG-AFTRA, the union which represents approximately 160,000 actors, advertisers, recording artists and other media professionals worldwide, is currently negotiating with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which is negotiating on behalf of studios including Netflix (NLFX), Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Disney (DIS), and NBCUniversal (CMCSA).

According Deadlinenegotiations may extend into next week and continue until July 7 or later.

On Thursday, SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher said hello america the guild is progressing in “some areas” but not others.

“Seriously, it would be great if we could come away with any deal we want,” she said, noting that the current media landscape is very different today compared to the past decades when the basis of the contract was forged. . “It’s the digital age now and the streaming age, and it’s a whole different business model. So we really need to stand firm and hold our ground and do the right thing for the members of this industry and that we honor the massive contribution they make. So I’m really in it to earn it.”

Possible “double whammy” strikes would have “long-term effects”

Fran Drescher, left, president of SAG-AFTRA, and Meredith Stiehm, president of Writers Guild of America West, pose together during a rally of striking writers outside the Paramount Pictures studio, Monday, May 8, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Drescher, along with the guild’s national executive director, Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, told members in a video job Saturday that the ongoing talks have been “extremely productive”.

However, later reports suggested that was not necessarily the case with over 1,000 cast including Drescher. write a letter to the guild who said they were “ready to strike” if SAG “doesn’t go all the way” in its talks with the studios.

“If SAG-AFTRA joins the WGA picket line, audiences should be prepared for reruns and extended delays for their favorite TV shows and movies,” said KPMG’s US national media chief Scott Purdy. , to Yahoo Finance in an email. “There is no doubt that this potential double whammy could have long-lasting effects on the film and television industry. Like the WGA strike, compensation and artificial intelligence are at the heart of it all. .”

“As writers fight to protect the intellectual property they produce, the AI ​​component could be just as important for talent if AI can regenerate their image, likeness and voice on television, in emissions, [and] movies,” he continued.

“Conclusion: The production engine requires both writers and actors. Even if the WGA strike ends, still wait for the actors to return before productions can resume.”

It has been 58 days since the WGA strike began with no end in sight as talks stall.

The latest strike, which lasted 100 days from November 2007 to February 2008, cost the Los Angeles County economy $2.5 billion, according to estimates by the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corp.

Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore, warned that the box office, which remains in post-pandemic recovery mode, could suffer the longer the strike continues.

“Films are not written and it is really a situation [where] it has no impact [the pipeline] NOW. The movies that are in theaters now were written long before the strike, but that pipeline will eventually dry up,” he told Yahoo Finance Live on Thursday. “You must have new scripts, so hopefully this will be resolved sooner than expected. later, because the box office right now is definitely on a roll.”

There was some good news in Hollywood after the Directors Guild of America (DGA) reached agreement on a new three-year contract earlier this month.

The deal included wage and benefit gains, a 76% increase in foreign streaming residuals (a type of royalty payment), a “groundbreaking deal” confirming that AI is not a person and does not therefore cannot exercise the functions of members of the DGA, and the prohibition of live ammunition on the sets after October 2021 shot dead on the set of “Rust”.

