Morgan Wallen offers country comfort at Ford Field – The Oakland Press





At this point, we can probably consider Morgan Wallen invincible. The country singer – who played the first of two sold-out shows at Ford Field in Detroit on Thursday night June 29 – was effectively canceled by mass media in 2021 after a recording of him using a racial slur made surface. Fans felt otherwise, however, buying his then-current “Dangerous: The Double Album” in record numbers. Its follow-up, “One Thing at a Time” from this year, did even better, spending 14 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart while single “Last Night” topped the Hot 100 for 12 weeks and the country chart. singles for 20. And after vocal issues forced a six-week hiatus from his One Night at a Time tour, Wallen came back strong, playing Chicago’s Wrigley Field and Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena before heading to Detroit this week. The 30-year-old Tennessee native and former ‘The Voice’ contestant made no mention of it Thursday — though he did use Lil Durk’s ‘Broadway Girls’, which Wallen guest-stars on, as music boardwalk, with its refrain of “they don’t like you if they only like you right now,” sounded sharp. Instead, Wallen and his tight seven-piece band simply got down to business, delivering nearly an hour and 45 minutes of hits and fan favorites, mostly taken from “One Thing at a Time.” , for a crowd whose screams — and long lines at souvenir stands — recalled Ford Field’s two nights with Taylor Swift three weeks ago. Wallen, one of the headliners at last year’s Faster Horses festival in Brooklyn, Michigan, doesn’t have the frenetic charisma of a Garth Brooks, Kenny Chesney or Luke Bryan ; On Thursday, he was an affable guy in a white t-shirt, jeans, boots and a backwards trucker cap, singing his songs in a casual and casual way as he prowled a stage that jutted out into the ground of Ford Field. Stripped of the scope of the show’s production — including severe fires and other pyrotechnics — Wallen’s behavior might as well have fit into a honky tonk. Over an hour into Hardy’s country-metal onslaught, Wallen and company were clearly ready to rock. Each of the band members – dressed in mechanic-style shirts with name patches – were introduced to sports team style, including hometown and instruments, before Wallen came out for “Up Down” at high octane number. The show barely stopped as it went from one multi-platinum hit to the next, many delivered in a cadence drawn from hip-hop and contemporary pop and R&B. Before “’98 Braves,” he joked about playing a song about baseball in an NFL stadium (the first on this tour, Wallen noted) and made fans swoon during “You Proof” and ” Sunrise” – and happily swore through “Ain’t That Some. Wallen called out a sea of ​​cellphones during his performance of Jason Isbell’s “Cover Me Up” and followed it up with stripped down versions of “I Thought You Should Know” – cameras captured a young fan holding a sign saying: “My first gig. Thought you should know” – and “Sand in My Boots,” the latter with Wallen on piano. Hardy, sporting a Detroit Lions jersey, returned for a tear thanks to their ‘He Went to Jared’ collaboration, while one of the night’s other openers, Ernest, joined Wallen to recreate their duet on ‘Cowgirls’ . Home movies and photos accompanied “More Than My Hometown,” and Wallen himself donned a Lions jersey — Hendon Hooker’s number 12 — for an encore of “Heartless,” “Last Night” and “Whiskey.” Glass”, with fireworks almost blowing the roof off the stadium at the very end. It was, ultimately, a night that marked another feat in Wallen’s unstoppable momentum. He’s a guy who doesn’t have to worry about being liked right now; Thursday’s show gave the impression that this connection would last a long time, if not forever. On TikTok, knitter Sam Barsky stays one step ahead of his social media fans Vinyl Me, Please brings record collection subscription model Need-Based Financial Aid: What It Is and How to Get It

