Kareena Kapoor shares special post on completing 23 years in Bollywood; Vijay Varma and Zoya Akhtar congratulate Bebo





Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan completed 23 years in the film industry on Friday. To mark the occasion, Kareena shared a photo from the sets of her upcoming film on her Instagram account which she captioned, “23 years born in front of the camera today… And there are another 23 to TO DO…” In the photo, you could see half of his face hidden behind a shingle. Kareena made her Bollywood debut with the movie ‘Refugee’ in the year 2000. Helmed by JP Dutta. The film also starred Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role. Taking to Instagram, Bebo shared a poster of the film on her Stories and captioned it with a red heart emoji. Shortly after he dropped the post, his fans and friends flooded the comments section with red heart emoticons and congratulatory messages. Actor Vijay Varma commented, “A lot of congratulations Bebo ji. You are the best.” A fan wrote: “23 YEARS AND MORE” Actor Rajesh Khattar wrote: “Why only 23 but many more to bring more love, praise and accolades from your beloved…congratulations…more power to you and the cinema that you create.” Kareena has been part of several hit movies like ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham’, ‘Jab We Met’, ‘3 Idiots’, ‘Ki & Ka’, ‘Bodyguard’, ‘Golmaal 3’ and many more. Kareena Kapoor is the daughter of veteran stars Randhir Kapoor and Babita, as well as the granddaughter of legendary actor and filmmaker Raj Kapoor and the great-granddaughter of actor Prithviraj Kapoor. She got married to actor Saif Ali Khan in October 2012 in a private ceremony in Mumbai and was blessed with a son Taimur in 2016 and later in 2021 they became parents to Jeh. Kareena’s next projects Meanwhile, on the work side, Kareena will share the screen with Tabu and Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh in the movie ‘The Crew’. Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film is the story of three women. It is presented as a laugh riot, against the backdrop of a struggling airline industry. However, their fates lead to unjustified situations and they find themselves caught in a web of lies. She also has Sujoy Ghosh’s upcoming thriller which is based on the book The Devotion Of Suspect X. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. (To receive our daily E-paper on WhatsApp, please Click here.To receive it on Telegram, please Click here. We allow the PDF of the document to be shared on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)



