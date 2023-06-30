Entertainment
Alan Arkin, Oscar and Tony Winner, dead at 89
Alan Arkin, the Oscar and Tony Award-winning actor, has died aged 89.
His death was confirmed to PEOPLE exclusively by his sons Adam, Matthew and Anthony, who jointly issued a statement on behalf of the family: “Our father was a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and as a man. A loving husband, father, great and great-grandfather, he was adored and will be sorely missed.”
More recently, Arkin starred in The Kominsky method for Netflix alongside Michael Douglas, earning Emmy Award nominations in 2019 and 2020, and Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild nominations in 2020 and 2021. Little Miss Sun (2006), Arkin played Edwin Hoover, the dysfunctional family’s grandfather. His role, which lasted only 14 minutes on screen, earned him the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. Arkin’s memorable turn in the 2012 Ben Affleck-directed political dramaArgo earned him his fourth Oscar nomination. He played veteran producer Lester Siegel, whose sharp sense of humor and biting delivery won over audiences.
His son, Adam Arkin, 66, is also a well-known actor and director who has starred in TV hits including Chicago Hope, 8 simple rules And Sons of Anarchy.
Alan Arkin was born in Brooklyn, New York on March 26, 1934; his family moved to Los Angeles during his childhood. That’s why I don’t live there now,” Arkin joked to PEOPLE in 1979 from his home in Chappaqua, New York.
After graduating from high school, Arkin attended several different colleges and dropped out of at least three, including Bennington College in Vermont, which lists him as an alumnus of the class of 1955.
“They could have kicked me out,” Arkin told PEOPLE of his college experience in a 1979 story about him and his second wife, actress Barbara Dana. “I do not remember.”
After leaving Arkin College began a brief career in music with a folk group called the Tarriers, where he sang and played guitar. The short-lived group produced the hit single “The Banana Boat Song” in 1957.
But Arkin, who had taken acting lessons since childhood, left the group and set about trying to establish himself as an actor. In 1960, Arkin arrived in Chicago and became one of the first members of the Second City improv comedy troupe, according to a history on the organization’s website.
“Second City saved my life. It literally saved my life,” Arkin said. “I have a feeling that’s true for a lot of other people too.”
After spending time on the Second City stage in Chicago, Arkin debuted on Broadway in 1961 in From the second city and followed it with a winning performance by Tony in 1963 Walk in laughing.
Other television and film roles followed in the years after Arkin’s first Broadway appearance; he received his first of four career Oscar nominations in 1967 for his role in the comedy The Russians are coming, the Russians are coming.
Over the next 50 years, Arkin appeared in over 100 movies and films, including films like The heart is a lonely hunter (1968), which earned him his second Oscar nomination; Catch-22 (1970); Edward Scissorhands (1990) and Glengarry Glen Ross (1992).
In addition to his film and stage work, Arkin has been nominated for six Emmy Awards, most recently for The Kominsky method. He left the show ahead of its third season in 2021. “I’m like a horse coming down the trail,” he said. The Guardian in 2020. “Acting is so ingrained in my face and the channels of my brain that I find myself missing aspects of the business. But I don’t need it anymore. I should probably get over it .
Arkin is survived by his wife Suzanne Newlander, whom he married in 1996, and three children: sons Adam Arkin and Matthew Arkin, whom he shared with his first wife Jeremy Yaffe, and Anthony Dana Arkin, whom he shared with his second wife Dana.
