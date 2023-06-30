Daily Show star Roy Wood Jr. returns to comedy roots for performance in Orlando

ORLANDO, Florida. You might know him as one of The Daily Show’s correspondents, shattering the era’s headline chaos with his hilarious, distinct voice of reason, but Emmy-nominated stand-up Roy Wood Jr. brings now his comedy in Orlando.

Wood, who has been doing stand-up since he was a journalism student at Florida A&M University, will perform at the Orlando Improv at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, July 7 and at 7 and 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 8. , as part of his Happy To Be Here tour.

And he’s really happy to be here.

I can’t wait to get back to the state of Florida, which not many people will say publicly, he said.

Meet Roy Wood Jr. at the Orlando Improv July 7-8 as part of his Happy To Be Here Tour. (Jim McCambridge)

The Sunshine State is where he began his acting career, traversing Altamonte Springs, Ocala, Winter Garden and more to establish his standing in the entertainment world.

Florida is by far the most age and racially diverse place in America, Wood said. From the Panhandle to the Keys, I did it in the state of Florida.

And early on, addressing crowds that had someone with gold teeth and someone with no teeth showed him how to write material that appealed to a range of people, leading to more complete sets.

The comedian in particular credits Orlando for honing and challenging his act in ways other cities couldn’t.

Orlando has always been a tough city to break into because comedy standards are high there and it’s a city you’re not invited to come and play in until the club and the people of Orlando keep it at 100 until they feel you are ready. So it’s an honor to be here, said Wood, adding that it’s been about 15 years since he took the stage at the City Beautiful.

And he’s come a long way since sleeping in his car near the Florida Turnpike between sets.

He’s become a household name on The Daily Show, done several Comedy Central specials, and most recently hosted the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, For a Change, poking fun at politics with leaders of nations in the room with him.

I think at the end of the day, stand-up comedy is one of the rawest forms of journalism, Wood said. As a comedian, your job is to report your feelings or report on the world and the things you see. And I think through those two prisms we can see a part of ourselves, the view, the people, the consumer of that content. So, you know, for me, having a degree in journalism and then doing the most primitive form of reporting, which is live comedy, kind of gave me a little edge.

Roy Wood Jr., one of “The Daily Show” correspondents, brings his “Happy To Be Here” tour to the Orlando stage July 7-8. (Jim McCambridge)

But his stand-up serves as a break from the typical bureaucratic drama he comments on as a correspondent.

I’m working on a political show. My act is not political, he said. If you hate self-checkouts, come see me. If you’re tired of everything being hot, come see me. If you’re tired of paying extra for sauces when you get nuggets, come see me.

Wood added that if he had to set goals for his jokes beyond just making someone laugh, they wouldn’t land. As a performer, he said, it’s not up to him to decide how the audience receives the material. He is there to analyze the word puzzle that is comedy.

If you get the joke, you get it. If you don’t, you might get the next one.

There are days the jokes will be sushi and there are days the jokes will be chicken nuggets, Wood said. You may not be a sushi lover, that’s fine, I have a chicken nugget coming around the corner, but I’m not going to put a chicken nugget on a piece of sushi.

Needless to say he is quite the chef on stage.

If you want to come see it, visit the Orlando Improvs website.

