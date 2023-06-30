Producer Sajid Nadiadwala has big news for all full house franchise fans. full house is set to come with its next installment, making it the first ever Indian cinema franchise movie to have 5 installments. Akshay Kumar will once again return to the franchise.

Akshay Kumar announces Housefull 5, slated for release on Diwali 2024

Sharing the news, Akshay Kumar officially launched the poster announcing the release date of the film, creating waves of anticipation among fans. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Full House 5 is ready to make your Diwali shine in 2024 with the promise of a roller coaster ride of fun, entertainment and comedy that will leave you in stitches.

Joining Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh, there will also be a star-studded cast boast. Sajid Nadiadwalas Housefull 5, directed by Tarun Mansukhani, will be released on Diwali 2024.

