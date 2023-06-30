Alan Arkin, Oscar-winning actor best known for ‘Little Miss Sunshine’ and ‘Argo’, dies at 89

Oscar-winning actor Alan Arkin, the memorable actor best known for his work on ‘Little Miss Sunshine’ and ‘Argo,’ died in California this week, family members said Friday.

Arkin was 89 when he died Thursday in the San Diego County community of Carlsbad.

Our father was a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and as a man. A loving husband, father, great and great-grandfather, he was adored and will be deeply missed,” according to a family statement to NBC News.

No cause of death was immediately released.

Arkin was a four-time Oscar nominee, earning Best Actor recognition for “The Russians Are Coming, The Russians Are Coming” in 1966 and “The Heart Is A Lonely Hunter” in 1968.

He earned supporting actor nominations for “Little Miss Sunshine” in 2006 and “Argo” in 2012.

This “Sunshine” victory was a shake-up in an area that included Jackie Earle Haley for “Little Children”, Djimon Hounsou for “Blood Diamond”, Eddie Murphy for “Dreamgirls”, and Mark Wahlberg for “The Departed”.

black comedy was an independent success with Arkin playing the grandfather of a quirky beauty contestant played by Abigail Breslin. Arkin’s character dies about halfway through the film.

“More than anything, I am deeply moved by the heartfelt appreciation our little film has received which, in these fragmented times, speaks so openly about the possibility of innocence, growth and connection,” Arkin said after being surrendered his golden statue.

Some moviegoers might know Arkin from “Argo,” playing a crass movie director who teams up with a CIA agent played by Ben Affleck and a makeup artist portrayed by John Goodman to stage the production of a fake movie for sneak into Iran.

Greg Kinnear, Abigail Breslin, Alan Arkin, Steve Carell, Paul Dano and Toni Collette in “Little Miss Sunshine”. Fox Projector / Courtesy Everett Collection

“Argo” was based on the actual CIA rescue of several US Embassy employees who were hiding inside the house of Canadian Ambassador during the Iranian hostage crisis.

Arkin got his start with the famed Second City comedy troupe, which launched him into a decades-long career. His first major role came in the Cold War comedy, “The Russians Are Coming,” which featured comedians Carl Reiner and Jonathan Winters.

His unique brand of comedy propelled Arkin into the 21st century, starring alongside Michael Douglas in the Netflix show “The Kominsky Method.”

Alan Arkin and Ben Affleck in “Argo”. Photo by Alay

Arkin could also take on darker, more serious roles, like 1992’s “Glengarry Glen Ross” about a dysfunctional real estate agency. The famous film starred Al Pacino, Jack Lemmon and Alec Baldwin.

This kind of range has inspired actors like Michael McKeanwho wrote a multi-tweet tribute to Arkin.

When I was a young actor, people wanted to know if I wanted to be a serious or funny actor, McKean tweeted after Arkin’s passing. “I would say What kind is Alan Arkin? And that shut them up.

Alan Arkin in 1969. Icon and Image / Getty Images

Alan Wolf Arkin was born in Brooklyn on March 26, 1934, the son of two teachers who were caught up in the post-World War II red scare and often unemployed.

We were very poor, so I couldn’t afford to go to the movies often, Arkin told The Associated Press in 1998. But I went whenever I could and focused on the movies, because they were more important than anything in my life.

Other notable roles for Arkin include “Catch-22” in 1970, “the In-Laws” in 1979 and “The Slums of Beverly Hills” in 1998 and “Minions: The Rise of Gru” last year.

He is survived by three sons, Adam, Matthew and Anthony, all of whom followed in their father’s footsteps.

In a 2007 interviews continued the release of “Sunshine,” Arkin said he embraced the quirky personalities that came with being known as one of Hollywood’s leading character actors.

“I used to think my stuff was very varied. But I realized that for the first 20 years or so most of the characters I played were strangers, strangers to their surroundings, strangers one way or another,” Arkin said. .

“As I started to get more and more comfortable with myself, that started to change. I got one of the nicest compliments I’ve ever received from someone there a few days. They said they thought my characters were very often the heart, the moral center of a movie. I didn’t particularly get it, but I liked it, it made me happy.