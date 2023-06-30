Entertainment
Sarah Jessica Parker opens up about plastic surgery and ageism in Hollywood to promote And Just Like That…
Sarah Jessica Parker took the promotional track for the second season of the Sex And The City reboot series And just like that…
Six days after the new season premiered on HBO Max, the leading lady opened up about plastic surgery and ageism in Hollywood during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show Wednesday.
After sharing her story of how she landed the role alongside Steve Martin in the satirical romantic comedy film LA Story, Parker sternpressed on whether she sees “a beautiful human being” when she looks in the mirror.
“I look presentable,” the actress replied honestly, before revealing, “I don’t really like looking at myself.” I think I’m fine.
The host then asked her if she was considering doing “a facelift, botox and all that other bullshit,” to which she quickly replied, confessing, “I’m thinking about all that.” I ask people all the time, is it too late? she says.
Stern went on to ask directly if she had ever decided she needed to take the plunge and have plastic surgery.
“No,” Parker, 58, said before admitting she was indulging in treatments from a dermatologist, which includes a skin peel, which she demonstrates with her hands.
“I’ll do anything like that,” she confessed, then made an open admission.
“Honestly, I think I missed the facelift, the old-fashioned good you have when you’re 44,” says Parker, which Stern disagrees with.
“Do you think you should have done that?” he asks Parker, who responds by waving that she wasn’t so sure she should have gone through with it.
“I’ve seen horror stories lately. I don’t know. I’m glad you didn’t, Stern told him, while the show’s co-host Robin Quivers could be heard laughing in the background.
The Sex and the City alum said she doesn’t blame people for having Botox and other cosmetic procedures because of the stigma surrounding beauty and aging.
“I understand why people make this choice, because there’s so much emphasis on how women look,” she said.
Teaser: And while the new series focuses on just three of the stars of Sex And The City (Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte) out of the original four main characters, it has been announced that Kim Cattrall will officially return as Samantha Jones for a appearance in the second season finale.
Parker then recalled at the premiere of And Just like That… a few years ago, that there were so many endless articles about aging and aging gracefully. and Sarah Jessica’s hair is gray.
“First of all, it’s not, but whatever,” she said. “I’m sitting next to Andy Cohen, whose head is covered in gray hair, and you haven’t mentioned it at all. So I understand why women feel like there’s so much chatter, peripheral opinion. I don’t think that’s bad. I think people should do whatever they think gets them out, frankly.
Set 11 years after the events of the 2010 film Sex and the City 2, the women of And Just like That… transition from a life of liberation and friendship in their thirties to a more complicated reality of life. and friendship in their fifties. .
And while the series focuses on just three of the stars of Sex And The City (Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte) out of the original four main characters, it was announced that Kim Cattrall would officially return as Samantha Jones for a guest appearance in the second season finale.
