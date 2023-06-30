Kutztown Folk Festival returns July 1-9





The Kutztown Folk Festival, ranked the nation’s second-largest cultural festival by readers of USA Today, returns in person this summer July 1-9 at the Kutztown Fairgrounds. Tickets are available online. “We’re so excited to be back this summer with new offerings, as well as our traditional festival favorites,” said Festival Director Heather Zimmerman. “Honoring our rich Pennsylvania Dutch heritage while simultaneously attracting new audiences will sustain our event for generations to come.” “We are thrilled to have the Kutztown Folk Festival back,” said Chris Manwiller, secretary of the Kutztown Fair Assoc. “Before last year’s event, the Kutztown Fair Assoc. and the Kutztown Folk Festival signed another five-year deal. We look forward to four more great years. The Festival will continue to provide the food, folklore and fun that guests have enjoyed for decades. There will be daily entertainment on five different stages, traditional food and music and the biggest quilt sale in the country. New artisans and food traders are joining the Festival this summer, as well as new entertainment offers. The calendar of events for each day can be found here. A new partnership with GoggleWorks Arts Center will bring “GoggleWorks on the Go” to the Festival, offering a variety of demonstrations and interactive workshops in glassblowing, pottery, woodworking, metal forging and other artistic pursuits. “We are thrilled to partner with the Kutztown Folk Festival and bring our talented artists to this beloved cultural event,” said Levi Landis, Executive Director of GoggleWorks. “GoggleWorks transforms lives through unique interactions with art and this collaboration allows us to do so on a larger scale. We are excited to offer age-old artistic processes and disciplines in new, exciting and engaging ways that create connections. and meaningful experiences for festival-goers. Fresh Fest Market, featuring healthy food options, local craft beers and specially crafted cocktails made with local ingredients, will be back in 2023. There will be more hands-on activities for kids, including fun educational sessions , presentations, games and baby goats and potty-bellied pigs. Be sure to save the dates for the German-American Music Tribute Day on July 1 and the Live Quilt Auction at noon on Saturday, July 8. For those who want to learn more about the habits of the Pennsylvania Dutch, the Festival offers seminars on dialect, traditions, and other areas of interest. To introduce visitors to Pennsylvania Dutch culture, the festival works closely with the German Cultural Heritage Center at Kutztown University in Pennsylvaniawhich moved to a new headquarters last fall, The DeLight E. Breidegam Building. The Kutztown Folk Festival is the oldest folk festival in America, attracting visitors from all over the world. The Kutztown Folk Festival offers authentic folk demonstrations; a wide variety of Pennsylvania Dutch dishes; more than 200 nationally recognized American folk artists and traditional artisans; over 2,500 locally handmade quilts on display and for sale; antiques and collectibles; six stages of entertainment; music and dance; and a wide range of activities for children. For more information, visit www.kutztownfestival.com.

