Ranveer Singh Debuts New Look, Internet Approves New Pics | Bollywood





On Friday, Ranveer Singh posted photos from a photo shoot and won the hearts of his fans with a new look. The actor, who will be seen in long locks in the upcoming Rocky movie Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, showed off a new look with shorter hair and a neat beard. His look has not only been appreciated by the internet, but several celebrities have also left comments congratulating him. Read also : Tum Kya Mile: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh channel SRK-Kajol in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani’s debut song Ranveer Singh will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, which will be released next month. New pictures of Ranveer Singh The photos feature Ranveer in a simple black t-shirt. He posed intensely while fully accessorized, including minimal stud earrings, diamond bracelets, a chain and rings. It’s part of his collaboration with Tiffany & Co. Sharing the post, the actor wrote, No rules. All welcome. #TiffanyLock Share your unbreakable personal bonds that make you who you are. People react to Ranveer Singh’s new look Reacting to the photos, Zoya Akhtar wrote: Love it. Can pull off any shoot-off, added Hansika Motwani. Kubbra Sait said: You are a beauty and you know it! Neelam Kothari, Darshan Kumaar and Sai Tamhankar among others also gave the actor a shout out. One of her fans wrote: This look is so good, it’s your style. That long hair and overgrown beard is not your thing. But it’s. Deepika has truly won at life, added another. Someone else commented, Now that’s the look you should have had in Rocky And Rani, and many agreed. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani Ranveer will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with Alia Bhatt. The film marks their reunion after the success of Gully Boy. The film is directed by Karan Johar, who will return to the director’s chair after more than six years. The film also stars Dharmendra veterans Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. It will hit theaters on July 28. Recently, the first song from the film, Tum Kya Mile, was released to mixed reactions. Ranveer was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s failed box office film Cirkus. However, that wasn’t the only Ranveer Singh film to underperform. His previous films Jayeshbhai Jordaar and 83 had also fallen flat at the box office, despite high expectations.

