Alan Arkin: Oscar-winning actor who starred in Little Miss Sunshine and Argo dies aged 89 | Ents & Arts News

Michael Douglas has paid tribute to Oscar-winning American actor Alan Arkin, who died at the age of 89.

Arkin was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Little Miss Sunshine at the Oscars in 2007.

He died Friday at his home in Carlsbad, Calif.

Douglas, who appeared alongside Arkin in the Emmy-nominated Netflix comedy series The Kominsky Method, wrote on Instagram: “Today we lost a wonderful actor whose intelligence, sense of comedy and the consummate professionalism over the past 70 years have left an indelible mark on our industry.

“My experience working with Alan was one of my most memorable. He will be deeply missed.”

John Cusack, who starred with Arkin in Grosse Pointe Blank in 1997 and America’s Sweethearts in 2001, said he was “so sad”.

He added on Twitter: “My thoughts are with his son Adam and all his loved ones – your father spread light everywhere he went – every experience I had with him.

“I feel like he challenged me to be a better person just by sharing his ideas about humans…his sense of humor, his intelligence and just by being there – what a guy.”

Picture:

Alan Arkin (right) with TV co-star Michael Douglas at the Golden Globe Awards in 2019





Arkin’s sons Adam, Matthew and Anthony said in a joint statement: “Our father was a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and as a man.

“A loving husband, father, great and great-grandfather, he was adored and will be deeply missed.”

Arkin has appeared in over 100 movies and TV shows and has been nominated for an Oscar four times.

He was too Oscar nominee for Best Supporting Actor for Argo.

Rosemary’s Baby star Mia Farrow also paid tribute. She wrote: “Very sad to hear of the passing of Alan Arkin.

“Such a lovely person – of course, a great actor. It was a privilege to work with him in The Last Unicorn. For me, he will always be ‘Schmendrick’ my invaluable magician companion in our search for other unicorns.”

Actor Michael McKean, who starred in This Is Spinal Tap and Better Call Saul, also recalled his time working with Arkin.

He wrote on Twitter: “When I was a young actor, people wanted to know if I wanted to be a serious actor or a funny actor. I was like ‘What kind is Alan Arkin?’ and that silenced them.”

He added: “Charming, hilarious and armed with a flawless b******* detector, it was pure pleasure to be with him.”

Beverly Hills Cop and Aliens actor Paul Reiser also wrote, “A world without Alan Arkin is…not so great…

“Getting to know him – and making him laugh – is a highlight of my life. RIP dear friend.”

Seinfeld actor Jason Alexander also described Arkin as “a wonderful, original voice for comedy” and “a kind and generous soul”.

Picture:

.Arkin with his Oscar in 2007





Arkin was initially turned down for his award-winning role in Little Miss Sunshine because the directors thought he looked too fit and healthy.

In the film, he played a rude 80-year-old grandfather who was frail and trembling after years of drug addiction.

“It’s the best rejection I’ve ever gotten in my life — they thought I was too manly,” Arkin told The New York Times in a 2007 interview — during which he flexed his biceps in joking and struck a bodybuilder pose.

He picked up his first Oscar nomination – for Best Actor – in his first major film role in 1966, when he played a Soviet sailor in the Cold War comedy The Russians Are Coming! The Russians are coming!

Arkin also received praise for his performance as a psychopathic killer in the 1967 film Wait Until Dark opposite Audrey Hepburn.

He later said that the experience made him uncomfortable because he “didn’t like to be cruel to her”.

Arkin’s big-screen appearances also included the 1970 film version of Catch-22 and Edward Scissorhands in 1990.

Most recently, he voiced the villain character Wild Knuckles in last year’s hit anime Minions: The Rise of Gru.

Arkin was also a director, musician, author and stage performer, winning a Tony Award in 1963 for his leading role in Carl Reiner’s Enter Laughing.