WeHo Chamber Hosts State of the City of West Hollywood Fundraiser





The West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce (WHCC), in partnership with the City of West Hollywood, hosted West Hollywoods “State of The City: City Planning Through the Lens of Small Business Solutions,” on Wednesday, June 28, at 1 Hotel West Hollywood at 8490 W Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood. The event, which is a House fundraiser, was a gathering of the business community inside and outside of West Hollywood for a presentation on the state of the city. The event was hosted by West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce President David Wood and President and CEO Genevieve Morrill, who welcomed West Hollywood Mayor Sepi Shyne and Director of the city, David Wilson, to talk about the city’s economic and social climate, new initiatives and growth vision for West Hollywood. West Hollywood Council members Lauren Meister, John Heilman and Chelsea Byers joined Mayor Shyne and city staff at the City of West Hollywood table (Pro Tem Mayor John Erickson was unable to attend) . Also in attendance were California State Assemblyman Rick Zbur and State Senator Ben Allen’s district representative Davis Han. Mayor Sepi Shyne spoke about the upcoming Small Business Summit this fall in partnership with State Treasurer Fiona Ma’s office. She also spoke about the City’s new Social Justice Advisory Council, which will focus on developing economic, housing affordability, social services and community safety. It will explore a business incubator program marketed primarily by POC entrepreneurs and business owners. Manager David Wilson reported on the city’s revenue growth over the past decades and how the COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative effect on revenue so there has been a deficit in 2020 and 2021. “During this time, the city built new revenue streams, we cut expenses where we could while providing the much-needed services the West Hollywood community deserves,” a- he declared. “We have prudent financial management and luckily the city has recovered much faster than other jurisdictions. We saw an increase to $135 million in revenue in 2023 and that does not include federal and reporting reimbursements for COVID-related losses which increase to $140 million in fiscal year 2024. We expect more than 150 million dollars of revenue in our currently adopted fiscal year 2023/2024 budget. Sherri Franklin, Founder and President of Urban Design Center and Partner at GOAT Global will moderate a panel discussion on how cities must adapt to attract and support unique, small, independent businesses in increasingly challenging economic environments. Panelists included Stephen Cheung, President and CEO of LAEDC; Jackie Rocco, Deputy City Manager of West Hollywood; John Terzian, co-founder, h.wood Group; and Eddie Navarrette, owner of FE Design and executive director of the Independent Hospitality Coalition. The panel covered topics related to small business challenges, emerging models, barriers and opportunities in today’s environment, small business economics and growth opportunities, how cities look at infrastructure , zoning, codes and fees with small business in mind. The highlight of the luncheon was the honor of Jason Illoulian, CEO of Faring, who received the inaugural Ed Levin Award for Design Excellence, in memory and honor of longtime House member, resident of West Hollywood, a volunteer who died last year. Faring’s current projects include 9176 Sunset Boulevard, the first all-electric Class A building in the city’s history, and Robertson Lane, home to the historic Studio One/Factory Building. State Assemblyman Rick Zbur presents Illoulian with a certificate of recognition for being honored by the City of West Hollywood and the Chamber of Commerce. Founded in 1921, the West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is a 501(c)(6) non-profit organization that supports and promotes a community environment where business can thrive. The Chamber promotes prosperity and champions local businesses by providing resources and leadership to advance business through economic development. We advocate and represent business interests to government, while improving the quality of community life and promoting the uniqueness of West Hollywood.

