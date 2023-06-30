Air Force Cadet Receives Scholarship – Macomb Daily

Detroits Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 9 contributed to a scholarship for Carter Hudson, 17, a Civil Air Patrol cadet. CAP is the auxiliary of the US Air Force.

We are proud to work with CAP to help deserving students like Cadet Lt. Col. Hudson pursue higher education,” said VVA Chapter 9 President and Clinton Township resident Paul Palazzolo.

Hudson has been involved with CAP since he was an eighth grade student working with the CAP Michigan Wings South Lyon Cadet Squadron at an endowment camp and national flight academy.

These accomplishments helped him win a $2,500 scholarship this year jointly awarded by CAP and VVA Chapter 9. Funds can be used for tuition, books, room and board.

It means a lot to me. It will really help me out when I go to college, said Hudson, who plans to attend Michigan State University and major in political science.

He also plans to join the MSU Air Force ROTC.

He was described as being helpful to other cadets and showing exemplary leadership.

CAP’s 63,000 members participate in the search for lost people, and its programs promote aviation, aerospace and STEM education.

Adrianna Edgar received a VVA Chapter 154 scholarship in 2018.

The financial support was incredibly helpful and enabled me to complete my bachelor’s degree in Global Supply Chain Management from Wayne State University in 2021, she said. I am now a buyer for defense contractor General Dynamics and have just completed my first year of graduate school at Central Michigan University. This educational opportunity would not have been possible without their generosity.

Clinton Township-based VVA Chapter 154 recently awarded five scholarships of $1,000 each to the grandchildren of chapter members and its VVA associates. Scholarship Committee Chair Dave Rocco thanked Chapter members Mike Schneider and Tom Puruleski for serving on his selection committee.

Ashley Baldwin, whose sponsor was Stanley Baldwin, will major in construction management at Oakland University’s technical campus. Alayna Haags major is medicine at Calvin University. His sponsor was AVVA member Judy Haag. Richard Yeager sponsored Ashley McCurry, who is still choosing a college but will be majoring in education. Chapter member Ben Elwartowski sponsored Erin McSpadin who will attend Macomb Community College and Oakland University to study medicine. Travis Sykora, who lives in Texas, will attend the University of Texas and major in Applied Movement Science.

His goal is to become a professional baseball pitcher, Puruleski said. He threw 100 mph in high school and had a no-hitter. His sponsors Dan Jager and his wife accepted the award on behalf of Sykoras.

The chapter wishes all students the best in their college years, Puruleski said.

Scholarships available for the legally blind

The Michigan Lions, as a state organization, are offering three $3,000 college scholarships for the visually impaired, Doug Klein said. He is the State Public Relations Chairman of the Lions.

Applications are at lionsofmi.com/images/scholarship/2022ScholarshipAppfillable6v2DECEMBER.pdf.

The publication of the 2023 applications may be delayed, but those interested should check again.

The application deadline is December 30.

Most individual Michigan Lions clubs offer college scholarships, but the details differ from club to club, Klein said. There are more than 12,000 Lions in more than 500 clubs across Michigan. Lions, through their local clubs, make significant contributions to college scholarships throughout the state each year.

State scholarship applicants must be legally blind and provide verification (letter from an optometrist or ophthalmologist or letter from a professional counselor); be a resident of Michigan and a US citizen; and have a minimum GPA of 2.5.

The VFWS top scholarship is $35,000.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars top prize for its Voice of Democracy audio essay competition for high school students is a $35,000 college scholarship. Established in 1947, it attracts nearly 25,000 students in grades nine through 12 who register to win their share of more than $1.3 million in scholarships and incentives awarded through the program. The national first place winner receives a $35,000 scholarship paid directly to the recipient U.S. university, college, or vocational or technical school.

There are other national scholarships ranging from $1,000 to $21,000. The first place winner from each VFW State Department wins at least one $1,000 scholarship. The process begins with a participating local VFW station; applications must be submitted by October 31. The theme for 2023-2024 is: “What are the greatest attributes of our democracy? Winning audio trials are underway VFW.org,

Middle schoolers can win up to $5,000 in the Patriots Pen contest which has nearly 68,800 entrants in grades six through eight. There are over $1.4 million in state and national awards. Each state first place winner receives a minimum of $500 at the state level, and the national first place winner earns $5,000. This year, students are required to write a 300-400 word essay on “How Are You Inspired by America?”

Trace Dennis of Imlay City represented Michigan’s VFW department this year and received $500.

SH Rotary Club offers two scholarships

The Rotary Club of Sterling Heights has announced two scholarship recipients for 2023 Allie Sparks and Andrew Modrak. Each has an outstanding GPA, are both Eagle Scouts, and have lengthy active community service resumes. They spoke at the June 15 Rotary club meeting and were encouraged to join a Rotaract club at college.

Send news from service clubs and veterans organizations to Linda May at [email protected] or call the landline 586-791-8116.