Remake of 5 Bollywood songs that were adored by fans





Sunny Deol and Amisha Patel will reprise their iconic roles as Tara Singh and Sakeena in Bridge 2 and his song Udd Jaa Kaale Kaavareleased recently, having fans drooling over the nostalgic remake. Here are some other remakes of songs that listeners loved. Song remakes are a very tricky task because often creators and composers fail to create the magic of the original song. These songs have a fan base that expects a lot when it comes to remaking but sometimes they are disappointed to have a version not up to par, an example is the remake Pasoori No Since Satya Prem Ki Katha which fans found distasteful. However, the remake of Udd Jaa Kaale Kaavafrom the 2001 movie The bridge for his sequel Deck 2 let fans reminisce about the iconic film. THE Fans loved the flashbacks and moments from the original song ofThe bridge plus the vocals of original singers Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik. Well, that’s not the only song remake that the audience loved, here are some others that lived up to their expectations. Suggested Reading: Twitter Becomes “Why?” On Pasoori’s remake of ‘Satya Prem Ki Katha Remake of 5 good Bollywood songs Main actor This song from Selfies is the remake of the popular song Principal Khiladi Tu Anari from Akshay Kumar’s 1994 film of the same name. The song features Nushrratt Bharuccha, Diana Penty along with Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi. The song has the original lyrics and vocalist Udit Narayan with minor changes in the music, but the overall feel of the song remained the same and the audience loved it. Jehda Nasha This song by Amar Jalal Group and Faridkot was trending on social media as many people shared it. When the news of the song redesign for An action hero came out, fans were skeptical whether the creators would stay true to the authenticity of the Punjabi song. However, the remake, with the voices of famous Manike Yohani, Amar Jalal, IP Singh and Harjot Kaur and featuring Nora Fatehi and Ayushmann Khurana, impressed fans by staying true to its vibes. Humma song Another iconic song that the remake was also iconic of, the song Antha Arab Kadaloram from the 1995 movie Bombay was an important step. As a tribute to AR Rahman’s composition and the song’s immense popularity, its remake by Tanishk Bagchi was featured in the 2017 filmOk Janu, with Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur. The remake’s music, visuals, and lyrics were praised by audiences. Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag Mika Singh’s energetic voice is the life of every Punjabi DJ party. The world wasn’t over yet Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag when it’s a remake of Vikrant Massey and Yami Gautam Ginny hugs the sun came out of. The song was also redone for Kiara Advani and Aditya Seal’s Indoo Ki Jawaani and both versions were adored by the public. Title of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Ram hare Ram hare from Akshay Kumar Bhool Bhulaiyaa was a real gem and when the movie sequel was announced starring Kartik Aaryan, fans were expecting her to return. The remake was a revamped version that didn’t change the lineup much. On top of that, Kartik Aaryan’s signature footwork saved this remake from another failed attempt.

