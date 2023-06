Pre-death parties galore, plus a side of twang, blues and more – Boulder Daily Camera

TODAY Jams Former Jerry Garcia Band keyboardist Melvin Seals is in town for a Dead & Company pre-party at 8 p.m. Friday at the Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder; $35; axs.com; while the DeadPhish Orchestra gets you in the mood with a 9 p.m. show Friday at the Velvet Elk Lounge, 2037 13th St., Boulder; $17; www.velvetelklounge.com; or you can catch Mota Goes Dead with River Spell and Solvera at 9 p.m. Friday in a free pre-Dead and Company show at the Fox Theater, 1135 13th St., Boulder; axs.com. Metal Afraid of all the tribute shows to the dead invading your space this weekend? What is the opposite of a jam noodle band? Why, his spiky hair and sharp guitar-focused 80s metal. Mr. Steak headlines a night of hair metal at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Nissis, 1455 Coal Creek Drive, Lafayette; $15 to $25; nissis.com. Arrange Beatrice and Benedick love bickering, and they slowly realize that they can love each other too. See how their witty ways unfold when the Colorado Shakespeare Festival performs the comedy Much Ado About Nothing at 7:30 p.m. Friday and on various dates through August 13 at the Mary Rippon Outdoor Theater on the CU campus in Boulder; $34 to $90; cupresents.org. WEEKEND Red, white and blue The pre-war blues of the Felonius Smith Duo, the horn grooves of Deborah Stafford and the Night Stalkers, the finger-like blues of Cary Morin and Ghost Dog and the deep processing of the Lionel Young Trio are all part of the Red , White and Blues Festival at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder; $25; thedairy.org. The dead They say this is their last tour, and Dead and Company, featuring members of the original Grateful Dead, will perform three shows at one of their favorite locations when the band plays at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday, at Folsom Field on the CU campus in Boulder; $99.50 to $197.50; deadandcompany.com. COMING Twang Festival You get pickin and grinnin, chicken and all fixins at the Fourth of July Twang Fest and Barbecue, featuring food and the Bonnie and Taylor Sims Band, River Arkansas and The Martin Gilmore Trio, at noon Tuesday at the Gold Hill Inn Beer Garden, 401 , Main Street, Gold Hill; $25 to $41; goldhillinn.com. FREE summer tunes Local band Twenty Hands High are staying country, and the nominated outfit perform a free outdoor concert at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Longmont Museum, 400 Quail Road, Longmont. Visit longmontcolorado.gov for more information. CHILDREN Books Local author Nyasha Williams celebrates the release of her new work I Am Somebody by reading the children’s picture book about kindness and respect at 11 a.m. Saturday at Niwot Childrens Park, 101 1st Ave., Niwot; free; niwot.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailycamera.com/2023/06/30/inside-track-pre-dead-parties-galore-plus-a-side-of-twang-blues-and-more/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos