California is set to grant Hollywood studios a lucrative tax deal during writers’ strike

(CNN) The state of California is about to give film and television studios a lucrative new tax break.

A bill awaiting the signature of California Governor Gavin Newsoms would see the state’s tax incentive program for film and television productions for five years, but with a key update: Studios with more than tax credits that they cannot use will be able to exchange these credits for cash. The bill, which is part of the state’s overall budget plan, passed California lawmakers on Tuesday, and Newsom is expected to sign it into law on Friday.

The bill also requires any production that receives the tax credit to comply with new on-set gun safety protocols after 2021. fatal shot on the set of Alec Baldwin’s film Rust, and is implementing requirements to meet diversity hiring goals.

The new refundable tax credits come as competition for film and television production from other states and countries increases. States like New York and Georgia are gaining market share in TV and movies, thanks to their own tax incentive programs, according to a 2021 study report of FilmLA a non-profit organization organization that helps creators plan production and license films.

The bill should be a boon for studios like Netflix. The streaming giant had previously been unable to take full advantage of the tax credit program because it uses a separate California research and development incentive to significantly reduce its tax liability. In an SEC 2020 depositNetflix said it had $250 million in California R&D tax credits, way more than it could use.

Disney and Comcasts Universal Studios were the only two studios to benefit from California’s existing tax incentive program, due to their relatively larger tax bills from theme parks, according to Democratic Congresswoman Wendy Carrillo, one of the sponsors of the law projects. The new bill could benefit other studios that don’t have theme parks in the state, including Warner Bros., which is owned by CNN parent company Warner Bros. Discovery.

Gun safety in focus after Rust firing

Invoice security measures require productions to employ an advisor to oversee production security and perform detailed risk assessments. Studios should also establish training requirements and standards focused on the safe handling of firearms. Many of these security protocols were voluntary before the bill.

Dave Cortese, the Democratic state senator who introduced the security protocols into the bill, said research into the legislation began shortly after actor Baldwin. shot a live cartridge of ammunition from what he believed to be a propeller gun discharged during a film rehearsal. Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed.

Conversations about this legislation began the week after the tragic loss of a cinematographer. These negotiations produced the nations first and best safety practices for California workers in the state’s vital film industry, Cortese said.

In addition to refundable tax credits and stricter safety standards, the bill establishes specific diversity requirements. Studios must submit data on the diversity of their workforce to qualify for full credit. The bill also adds a new member to the states film commission with expertise in diversity, equity and inclusion.

A tense period for the industry

The tax advantage for Hollywood comes in the middle DC voltage between industrial workers and studio bosses. The Writers Guild of America has been on strike since early May, halting production of numerous shows. Associations more than 11,000 members fight on important issues such as compensation, the number of writers assigned to a given project, and whether artificial intelligence can be used in writing material.

The cast could also stage a work stoppage soon. Members of the actors union, SAG-AFTRA, have voted to allow a strike against the major studios if they cannot accept the terms of a new contract. Similar to the WGA, the actors union has expressed similar concerns about compensation and the use of AI.

California Democratic lawmakers celebrated the bill. Carrillo said the plan was a great compromise and would help protect jobs in the state.

That’s hundreds of thousands of jobs, most of which impact Los Angeles County and the City of Los Angeles. These are good union jobs, production jobs, creative jobs, she says.

However, the bill has drawn some criticism. Chris Hoene, executive director of the California Budget & Policy Center, a nonprofit think tank that provides analysis on state budget issues with the goal of improving outcomes for low-income communities and people in color of the state, called it bad policy.

Refundable tax credits were designed to help low-income households, so to take this structure of refundability and apply it to a business tax credit, you would think there are film companies that struggle to make ends meet and don’t make enough money to owe taxes, but that’s not how it works, he says.

Hoene called the new policy a giveaway that has no positive results.

Refundable credits are designed to help more than just major studios, Carrillo said. Film and television productions help support surrounding businesses in the area, including small restaurants and food services, Carrillo said.

It is very important that California has a competitive advantage and ultimately keeps these jobs and productions in our state while other states continue to announce more incentives, she added.

Still, Hoene argued that there were more effective ways to create well-paying jobs in California.

If we wanted to use the state’s scarce resources to help workers, we could do so in a way that provided direct assistance to them, rather than giving it to large corporations that are already minimizing their tax bill in other ways, a he declared.