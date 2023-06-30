Alan Arkin, comic actor with a serious side, dies at 89





Alan Arkin, who won a Tony Award for his first Broadway lead role, received an Oscar nomination for his feature debut and went on to have a long and diverse career as a character actor specializing in comedy but was also follower of drama, died Thursday in San Marcos, California. He was 89 years old. His son Matthew Arkin said Mr Arkin, who suffered from heart disease, died at his home. Mr Arkin was not quite a show-business neophyte when he was cast in the 1963 Broadway comedy Enter Laughing, Joseph Steins’ adaptation of Carl Reiner’s semi-autobiographical novel about a stricken Bronx boy by the scene. He had toured and recorded with the Tarriers, a folk music group, and appeared on Broadway with Second City, the famous improv comedy troupe. But he was still a relative unknown. He did not remain unknown for long. In a cast that included established professionals like Sylvia Sidney and Vivian Blaine, Mr. Arkin stole the show and won the hearts of critics. Enter Laughing is wonderfully funny, as is Alan Arkin in the lead role, Howard Taubman wrote in The New York Times.

Mr. Arkin won a Tony. The show ran for a year and made him a star.

Critics were once again enthusiastic and Mr. Arkin found himself on a hit show again, when he returned to Broadway in 1964 as an ill-fated misfit in Murray Schisgals’ absurdist farce Luv, directed by Mike Nichols and with Eli Wallach and Anne Jackson. With two Broadway triumphs under his belt, it was a confident Mr. Arkin who transitioned from stage to screen in 1966. I never doubted doing it in movies, he told the Daily News a year later. I just knew I had to, because there was no alternative. His confidence proved justified. He was nominated for an Oscar for his first feature, The Russians Are Coming, The Russians Are Coming, an offbeat comedy about the hysteria that ensues when a Russian submarine runs aground on an island in Massachusetts. As the frantic leader of a landing party sent ashore to find a way to refloat the ship, he made movie history with a raging scene in which he teaches his non-English speaking crew to say Emergency! Everybody get out of the street! This led to a series of roles that established him as a man of a thousand accents, or almost. He played a French detective in Inspector Clouseau (1968), putting his own spin on a role originated (and later co-opted) by Peter Sellers; a Puerto Rican widower in Popi (1969); a Lithuanian sailor in the TV movie The Defection of Simas Kudirka (1978); and many other nationalities and ethnicities.

I could play any type of foreigner, he told The Times in 1970. But I can’t play any type of native from anywhere. But he quickly became even better known for playing likable and unhappy Everyman characters. The ultimate Arkin Everyman was Captain Yossarian in Catch-22 (1970), Mike Nicholss’ film version of Joseph Hellers celebrated World War II romance. Catch-22 received mixed reviews and was a box office disappointment, but Mr. Arkins’ performance as Yossarian, a panicked bomber constantly looking for ways to avoid combat, was widely praised. In his review for The Times, Vincent Canby said of Mr. Arkin that because he projects intelligence with such single-minded intensity, he is both funny and heroic. By then, Mr. Arkin had also successfully ventured outside the realm of comedy, setting a role model for life. In Wait Until Dark (1967), a drama thriller starring Audrey Hepburn as a blind woman terrorized by drug dealers in search of a secret stash of heroin, he was convincingly diabolical as chief drug dealer. In The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter (1968), based on the novel by Carson McCullers, he played a deaf man called upon to help the underprivileged in a racially divided Southern town. This performance earned him his second Oscar nomination.

It would be almost 40 years before his third nomination, and his only Oscar, for his portrayal of a crusty, heroin-used grandfather in the independent comedy Little Miss Sunshine (2006). His fourth and final nomination was for his role as a cynical film producer in Argo (2012), Ben Afflecks based on a true story of the Iranian hostage rescue. The years between appointments have been busy. Alan Wolf Arkin was born March 26, 1934, in Brooklyn to David Arkin, a painter and writer, and Beatrice (Wortis) Arkin, a teacher whom he later remembered as a tough old Depression-style southpaw. The family later moved to Los Angeles, where her father lost his teaching job when he refused to answer questions about his political beliefs. Mr. Arkin studied acting at Los Angeles City College and later at Bennington College in Vermont, which was an all-women’s school at the time but accepted a few male acting students. His first professional experience, however, was not as an actor but as a singer and guitarist with the Tarriers, a folk group that enjoyed success with banana boat song and other recordings. I thought it would be an entry into an acting career, like the naïve young man that I was, Mr. Arkin said in 2020 when he and his son Adam were guests on Gilbert Gottfrieds Amazing Colossal Podcast. They didn’t, so I left after two years.

His first notable job as an actor was with Second City in Chicago, which he joined in 1960. I took the Second City job because I was failing in New York, he told the Times in 1986. I couldn’t be stopped. When I arrived, I was not funny at all. But slowly I built one character, then another, and the audience helped me learn what was funny and what wasn’t. He made his Broadway debut in 1961 in the company’s revue From the Second City. From there, it was just one step to Enter Laughing. It was also a relatively short stage from acting to directing. In 1966, he directed the Off Broadway play Eh?, starring a young Dustin Hoffman. In 1969, he successfully directed an Off Broadway revival of Jules Feiffer’s black comedy Little Murders. He also directed the 1971 film version, which starred Elliott Gould and in which Mr. Arkin played a small role. It was one of only two feature films he directed. Neither Little Murders nor Fire Sale, released in 1977, was a success. By far the most successful of his dozen directing credits was the original Broadway production of Neil Simon’s comedy The Sunshine Boys (1972), which starred Jack Albertson and Sam Levene as two former vaudevillians in conflict brought together against their will, and for which he received a Tony nomination.

Mr. Arkin told The Times in 1986, while staging an Off Broadway revival of the 1937 Room Service farce, that he would much rather direct the stage than act on it. I’m always grateful that I don’t have to, he says. I haven’t been on stage for 20 years, and it’s been maybe 15 minutes since I wanted to go back. But he continued to keep busy in movies. His memorable roles in the 1970s included a sympathetic Sigmund Freud facing drug addict Sherlock Holmes (Nicol Williamson) in The Seven-Per-Cent Solution (1976), and a mild-mannered dentist, another quintessential Arkin Everyman drawn into a senseless adventure. by a mysterious character (Peter Falk) who may or may not be a CIA agent in The In-Laws (1979). Among his last film roles were an exhausted real estate agent in the film version of David Mamets play Glengarry Glen Ross (1992), a psychiatrist treating a professional hitman (John Cusack) in Grosse Pointe Blank (1997) and an overprotective father in the slums of Beverly Hills (1998). But from the 1980s, much of his best work was done on television. There was a period of a year or two when I didn’t get a lot of good offers, he said in 1986. And a TV show came along that I thought was exceptional, and in two weeks , there was another one. He added: Although I am more impressed with films, I find that I am more moved by television.

In addition to numerous made-for-TV films, Mr. Arkins’ small-screen roles included the titular character, a scheming hospital administrator, in the short-lived sitcom Harry (1987); a judge on the cable drama 100 Center Street in 2001 and 2002; Graces Sr. in a 2005 episode of Will & Grace; and, most recently, the grumpy agent and best friend of an aging acting coach (Michael Douglas) on the first two seasons of the critically acclaimed Netflix comedy The Kominsky Method, for which he received Emmy nominations. and at the Golden Globes in 2019 and 2020. He was nominated for six Emmy Awards during his career, including for his performances in two TV movies based on real events, Escape From Sobibor (1987) and The Pentagon Papers (2003), although he never won. . In 1998, he returned to the stage for the first time in over 30 years, to great reviews, when he teamed up with Elaine May for Power Plays, a three-act Off Broadway program. As well as directing all three and writing one of them (the other two were written by Mrs May), he appeared in two: his own virtual reality, the surreal story of two men waiting for the delivery of ‘a mysterious shipment, with his son Anthony Arkin; and Mrs. Mays In and Out of the Light, in which he played a lustful dentist alongside Anthony, Mrs. May and her daughter, Jeannie Berlin.

Mr Arkins’ first two marriages, to Jeremy Yaffe and actress Barbara Dana, ended in divorce. Besides his sons, Matthew, Adam and Anthony, he is survived by his wife, Suzanne Newlander Arkin, and four grandchildren. Mr. Arkin was also an occasional writer. He wrote several children’s books, including The Lemming Condition (1976) and Cassie Loves Beethoven (2000). In 2011, he published a memoir, Une vie improvisée; he followed that up in 2020 with Out of My Mind, a brief story of his search for meaning in the universe and his embrace of Eastern philosophy. Towards the end of An Improvised Life, Mr. Arkin reflected on his chosen profession. Noting that many actors are better at pretending to be other people than at themselves, he wrote, When things get tense, when I start to take my job a little too seriously, I reminds me that I only pretend to be a human being. Robert Berkvist, former arts editor of The New York Times, died in January. Shivani Gonzalez contributed reporting.

