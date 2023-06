Hollywood actors could join its striking writers. here’s why

LOS ANGELES (AP) Hollywood actors could be set to join screenwriters in what would be the industry’s first two-union strike in more than six decades, with huge consequences for film and television production. Here’s a look at how it might play out and why it’s happening.

WHAT ABOUT STAKEHOLDER NEGOTIATIONS?

The contract between the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Radio and Television Artists and the studios, streaming services and production companies that employ them expires Friday night at midnight Pacific time. Unionized actors have voted overwhelmingly to allow their leaders to go on strike when this happens. But it’s not really a difficult time frame. Both sides have indicated their willingness to talk for several days after the expiration, as happened before resolutions were reached in the same negotiations in 2014 and 2017.

Reports indicated that the talks were productive. But some players have expressed concern that their leaders are not pushing hard enough. More than 1,000 of them, including Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence and Bob Odenkirk, added their names to a letter to negotiators saying they are ready to strike and fear they are ready to make sacrifices that leadership is not. The letter says “now is not the time to meet in the middle.

The guild, led by president and former Nanny star Fran Drescher, represents more than 160,000 film actors, stunt performers, broadcast journalists, announcers and hosts, but a strike would only involve actors working on TV shows and movies.

WHAT DO THE ACTORS WANT?

Many of the same issues that caused writers to strike are on the table for actors, including what guilds say is reduced compensation brought about by a streaming ecosystem in which royalty payments are no longer tied to the popularity of a movie or TV show. A role or writing credit on a show that became a hit with a long life in reruns is no longer the cash cow it once was. And the unions claim that inflation exceeds the wage increases provided for in their contracts.

For scribes and performers, the shift to streaming and its ripple effects have also meant shorter show seasons with longer gaps between them, and therefore less work.

And like the screenwriters, the actors fear the threat of unregulated use of artificial intelligence. SAG-AFTRA said in a note to members that the burgeoning ability of AI to recreate the performance of its members is a real and immediate threat it wants to avoid.

Issues unique to actors include the growing new burden of self-recorded auditions the cost of which was previously borne by casting and productions.

HAVE HOLLYWOOD ACTORS STRIKED BEFORE?

Film and television actors last went on strike for three months in 1980, although actors in broadcast commercials have gone on strike twice since then. Overall, they had a lot more social peace than the screenwriters, whose walkouts were much more frequent. That includes the current standoff, in which 11,500 members of the Writers Guild of America have been on strike for nearly two months, with no end in sight.

In 1960, the Actors Union, led by then-SAG chairman and future US President Ronald Reagan, went on strike for six weeks that fell amid a five-month writers’ strike, the only time two major Hollywood unions walked off the job at the same time.

The actors have shown broad support for the striking writers, and many have joined them on picket lines in a symbolic act of solidarity so far.

WHAT EFFECT WOULD THE COMBINED STRIKES HAVE FOR VIEWERS?

The writers’ strike had an almost instantaneous effect on the network’s late-night talk shows, including NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! and CBS The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” all of which went on hiatus immediately. Saturday Night Live has removed its final three episodes of the season.

In the two months since, many scripted TV series have also been shut down, including Netflix’s Stranger Things, Max’s Hacks, Showtime’s Yellow Jackets and Apple TV+’s Severance. Some films have also reportedly been put on hiatus.

The actors joining the writers would force nearly every other show or film that has yet to be filmed into a similar shutdown. Upcoming TV show seasons would be delayed indefinitely and movie releases would be pushed back.

Streaming menus on Netflix or Amazon Prime Video won’t show any immediate difference, though fans of the original series at those outlets may have to wait longer for their favorites to return.

Exceptions would be productions set outside of the United States. And reality shows, game shows, and most daytime talk shows likely won’t be affected.

The two strikes also cast doubt on the viability of the Emmy Awards, whose nominations are expected to be announced on July 12 before a ceremony in September, although the Tony Awards and BET Awards have managed to continue despite the writers’ strike.

WHAT’S UP WITH THE WRITERS?

The writers’ strike has seen persistent picketing and a few large rallies for two months, but so far no movement. There are no ongoing negotiations between the strikers and the Alliance of Film and TV Producers, which represents studios, streamers and production companies in all industry union negotiations. The longest previous writers’ strike, in 1988, lasted five months.

Along with the issues they have in common with the cast, the writers are particularly concerned about the shrinking staff used in the shows, which they call mini-rooms. They meant a lot less work and a lot less guarantees of future work.

The AMPTP says the writers’ demands would require them to be retained on staff and paid when there is no work for them. The band also said they offered generous pay raises.

The two sides were so far apart in its negotiations that talks broke down hours before the contract expired. Nobody expects that to happen on Friday with the cast, but it remains to be seen if a strike can be averted in the coming days.