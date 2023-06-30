300 Entertainment Signs Rapper ‘Bing Bong’ BlakeIANA – Billboard

300 Entertainment Continues To Bolster Their Roster Of Young Talent With The Signing Of A New Act BlakeIANAan up-and-coming Midwestern rapper for her song “BING BONG.”

“When I heard BlakeIANA, I was impressed and definitely excited by the sound,” said the co-president of 300 Entertainment. Selim Bouab recount Billboard. “Once I sat down with her face to face, I was blown away by her vision and personality. It was obvious she was in it for the long haul as a career artist. You can identify the star power right away, and it wasn’t hard with BlakeIANA. We have an exciting road ahead of us.

Co-president of 300 Entertainment Rayna Bass agrees with Bouab saying Billboard“BlakeIANA has already built an incredible foundation on her own. Our goal is to naturally amplify her impact, so she can become the superstar she was always meant to be. We are excited to start this chapter together and welcome him to the 300 Entertainment family.

Anchored by ominous piano keys, BlakeIANA’s “Bing Bong” is a two-minute exposition of raw energy and aggressive beards showcased by the burgeoning star. Lines like “If it’s not a top five, I’ll grant him three wishes” and “You can be his peace because I’m the type to give him hell.” The record was praised by City Girls’ JT on Instagram.

“I’m so ready to show the world what a St. Louis girl is,” says BlakeIANA. “I only represent girls and, of course, my city. Look when I tell you that I’m going to be the next big female artist to come out of 300. It’s simple!

Check out BlakeIANA’s song “Bing Bong” below.