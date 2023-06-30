Bollywood roundup: Randeep Hooda, Mrunal Thakur, Kajol and many more…

– Advertisement –

Randeep Hooda was in a very sore and dark place as he worked on Sergeant

Mumbai– Actor Randeep Hooda who is trying out the role of a sick cop in the movie Sergeant has revealed he was in a very sore and dark place while working on his character. The actor had pending ligament surgery he underwent before he started filming the film and channeled the pain of the surgery into his character.

Preparing for the role required a deep understanding of the character’s physical and emotional journey.

Randeep said: Being mentally and physically sick in some way, feeling incomplete due to physical loss leads to bigger and deeper issues. Since I lost a leg at the knee, I didn’t know how to go about it. I had ligament surgery pending, so I did it before the movie. I spoke to my surgeon, Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, and tried to get an idea of ​​what it might be like to lose a limb. It was a very painful and dark place.

Despite a debilitating knee injury during filming, Hooda was able to channel her pain into her art. “I tried to make my pain an art, mainly. It is a very painful and uncomfortable recovery from the operation. I tried doing things with one leg, and it helped that I couldn’t use my leg for a long time. The anger of being unable to do things normally and then the anger of becoming your identity, which you foolishly try to hide instead of coming to terms with, The surgery and the pain, although elected, helped a lot, he said. he adds.

Speaking about the film, the actor said: Sergeant is not just a crime drama, but a story about what loss can do to a person mentally, physically and emotionally, and how you deal with it through different stages. It is also about unresolved issues that one carries since childhood. The loss of a limb and a parent, and the conflict and bond between them. Perceptions, memories and realities.

Directed by Prawaal Raman, “Sergeant” takes audiences on a transformative journey of loss, conflict and redemption, exploring the depths of the human psyche.

The film is available to stream on Jio Cinema.

Mrunal Thakur emphasizes the importance of mature conversations around sex, lust

Mumbai– Actress Mrunal Thakur, who is receiving much appreciation for her performance in the streaming anthology Lust Stories 2, believes that mature conversations about sex and lust are of paramount importance at present.

Lust Stories 2 delves into the importance of lust and sex to nurturing successful relationships, with Mrunal’s on-screen dynamic with Neena Gupta’s character as a grandmother underscoring the film’s compelling narrative directed by R Balki.

The actress shared, “I strongly believe that having mature conversations about sex and lust is essential, especially when you’re growing up. When you’re a young adult, you have a role model who instills the right knowledge and information to a young person.

She further mentioned, “If all young and impressionable minds, including children within families, have at least one person with whom they can have honest discussions on these topics, they will be less likely to search for a plethora of false information from the outside world.

In Lust Stories 2, Mrunal Thakur portrays a soon-to-be married woman who finds herself humorously confronted by her “grandmother” (grandmother) about her perceived “lust quotient” with her future partner.

Lust Stories 2 is streaming on Netflix.

Kajol’s mother-in-law advised her to start working after the birth of her daughter Nysa

Mumbai – Bollywood actress Kajol, who will soon be seen trying out the role of Noyonika, a lawyer in the upcoming streaming series The Trial – Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha, has shared that her mother-in-law is the one of the first people to say to start working after the birth of her daughter Nysa.

The actress said she has an impeccable support system that drives her to strive for excellence in her work.

Speaking of the same, Kajol said: I have the most amazing family, who support me beautifully. In fact, my mother-in-law was one of the first people to tell me that I should start working after Nysa was born. They said don’t worry about her and we are here for you. My husband adapts his schedule to suit me. So if I have an location shoot he makes sure he doesn’t and vice versa, you know we do this for each other.

Finding a healthy balance between work and family is an important skill these days. In the series, Noyonika pursues her dream and juggles between spending quality time with her children and managing odd hours at work, Kajol finds solace in the characters’ journey.

She further mentioned: When it comes to work and time away from your kids, my mom always emphasized that quality is always more important than quantity. Even if you spend 10 minutes a day spending that time with your kids without any distractions, no phone in your hand or the TV on, just watching them and saying, hey, what’s up? Talk to me. I think it’s the best thing I can do as a parent.

The show also stars Sheeba Chaddha, Jisshu Sengupta, Alyy Khan, Kubbra Sait and Gaurav Pandey in key roles.

Produced by Banijay Asia, The Trial – Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha is directed by Suparn S. Varma. The show will be available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar starting July 14.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja intends to make only 2 films a year

Mumbai – Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who is returning to filmmaking after a two-year hiatus following her maternity break, said she will be very selective with films and plans to do two projects every year. The actress wants to spend quality time with her family and making two movies a year will help her manage her time better. Speaking about the same, Sonam said, “I took two years off because I was pregnant and then I wanted to take some time off with my son. Two years have not yet passed and I have signed two projects – a show and a film which I will start working on. It’s coming out in a year, because that’s how movies work. Then my idea is to do two contents a year, that’s all, no more because I also want to spend time with my family. The actress, who will soon be seen in the ‘Blind’ streaming project playing the lead role, was recently invited to the British Prime Minister’s reception at 10 Downing Street to represent India and its cultural impact in the world. The actress also believes that India is gaining momentum on the international platform as Indian celebrities command colossal soft power. She said, “International brands are taking Indian actors as brand ambassadors and showcasing them more because they realize the power of Indian celebrities to understand how far they go and how far (they can go). Interestingly, now that the world is getting smaller due to social media and OTT etc, recognition is getting easier. (IANS)