“Kominsky method”, the star of “Little Miss Sunshine” was 89 years old

Alan Arkin, the Oscar-winning actor whose eclectic career spans seven decades, has died aged 89.

Arkin’s rep Melody Korenbrot confirmed his death to USA TODAY Friday and pointed to a statement his sons Adam, Matthew and Anthony jointly offered on behalf of the family to People. “Our father was a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and as a man. A loving husband, father, great-grandfather and great-grandfather, he was adored and will be deeply missed.”

Arkin was best known to younger audiences for his role in the first two seasons of Netflix’s award-winning series “The Kominsky Method,” in which he played Norman, the Hollywood agent of Michael Douglas’ acting coach character Sandy. .

But the actor’s screen credits reveal his remarkable breadth, encompassing roles that were always informed, but never defined, by his sarcastic Brooklyn-born persona.

Asked by CBS News in a 2007 interview about his favorite role to date, Arkin said, “The Kaiser roll has been a favorite.” More seriously, he noted that he identifies with characters “who don’t know what they’re talking about, but are happy to give you advice”.

Arkin was always willing to share his thoughts on acting, though he had a difficult relationship with the accolades that came with success.

Arkin remains among a handful of actors to earn a Best Actor Oscar nomination for their debut film. (He was 32 when he starred as a Soviet submariner in the 1966 comedy “The Russians Are Coming, The Russians Are Coming.”) And Arkin remains one of the oldest actors to win an Oscar. . (He was 72 when he played a rude grandpa in the 2006 indie hit “Little Miss Sunshine.”)

Although Arkin was nominated for an Oscar four times, including another best actor for 1968’s “The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter,” opposite Clint Eastwoods’ future girlfriend Sondra Locke, and best supporting actor for “Argo from 2012, he didn’t mince words about judging artistic achievement.

“I think it’s all nonsense,” Arkin told USA TODAY shortly before the 2013 Oscars. Last 50 years, 20 are ridiculous jokes.”

Actors, Arkin believed, had a responsibility to dig within themselves to find a true performance that served not their own vanity, but the emotional lives of those in dark theaters. The modern Hollywood scoreboard, where actors are ranked according to their box office take, offended him.

“For the industry to treat us like horses, who are first or second, that’s madness,” Arkin told an audience at the Screen Actors Guild Foundation in 2012. “I wanted to move people. “

Arkin grew up in an artistic home in Brooklyn, the inquisitive son of a writer and painter father and a teacher mother, both of Jewish descent. foreign films with subtitles.

Arkin’s desire to transform into other people only grew when his father landed a teaching job and moved the family to Los Angeles in 1945. “I had the opposite of a mother stage, she wanted me to be an accountant,” Arkin told the Screen Actors. Guild Foundation Crowd. “But she sat outside of my theater workshops, where I learned to make faces.”

But the difficulties of Hollywood were also very early impressed by Arkin. Although her father managed to land a job later as a stage designer, he disappeared following an eight-month strike. During Senator Joseph McCarthy’s hunt for suspected communists of the 1950s, baseless accusations against Arkin’s father barred him from future studio jobs.

Undeterred, Arkin pursued his dream vocation. Success came in his early twenties, but not for acting. He was a member of folk group The Tarriers, which scored a hit in the late 1950s with “The Banana Boat Song”, which was also recorded around the same time by a young Harry Belafonte.

Arkin has often spoken of an epiphany he had while singing on stage at the Olympia Theater in Paris. “I looked at myself and thought, ‘Who am I? What am I doing?’ and so I quit the next day and starved for a few years,” he told CBS News.

The actor found enough work on various New York stages to be invited to join a new improv group in Chicago. He left reluctantly. “That was the start of it all,” Arkin said.

The group was Second City, a now legendary improv troupe whose graduates include John Belushi, Bill Murray, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Steve Carell and Tina Fey. Second City took his comedic act to New York, and that spotlight eventually got Arkin noticed at his Los Angeles home.

After “The Russians Are Coming” propelled Arkin into the A-list, hot projects came and went. His acting choices covered social commentary (“Catch-22”, 1970), Sherlock Holmes mysteries (“The Seven-Per-Cent Solution”, 1976), whimsical fables (“Edward Scissorhands”, 1990), the serious drama (“Glengarry Glen Ross,” 1992) and dark comedy (“Grosse Point Blank,” 1997).

After that came something of a career resurgence with acclaimed stars in “Little Miss Sunshine” and “Argo.” But throughout his run, Arkin has remained resentful of how the entertainment industry complex has fetishized his top talent.

“The money that some actors make, I mean, you make millions of dollars for just coming in and saying ‘Hello,’ so that must be a really big ‘Hell-oooo,'” he said, speaking to himself. mocking the actors. guild event. Money “changes people, when you earn so much and not only are you rich but your grandchildren never need to work.”

Arkin said actors have a responsibility not to themselves but to their audience.

“They do the lines, and I was like, ‘That was awesome. Now start over and lose the game, “and they would look so relieved,” he said. The actors would feel freed to be true to the performance they actually wanted to give, a performance that wasn’t.

That was certainly what Arkins’ best roles conveyed, that feeling that on screen no one saw a fanatical Brooklyn actor but rather a Puerto Rican widower trying to provide for his children (“Popi”, 1969) or a geriatric bank robber looking to pay off some medical bills (“Going In Style”, 2017).

“We live in a culture where selling is so pervasive,” Arkin said. “So if you’re genuine, you’re going to be interesting.”

He is survived by his three sons from his first two marriages, all actors, and his third wife, psychotherapist Suzanne Newlander.