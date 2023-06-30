Sweet Magnolias Season 3 Trailer: Drama, Friends & Margaritas (VIDEO) | Entertainment
Oh, the drama coming to Serenity seems to be anything but sweet and we love it!
netflix released the trailer for sweet magnolias Season 3 (all 10 episodes drop Thursday, July 20), and it does a great job of recapping where things left off for all the characters and teasing what’s to come. They’re all going to need someone to lean on!
In Season 3, after the fight at Sullivans, Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher) struggles with the best way to help Cal (Justin Bruning) and strives to clear his own emotional path. Meanwhile, Helen (Heather Headley) faces tough decisions about the men in her life. Dana Sue (Brooke Elliot) wants to use Miss Frances’ check to help the community, without upsetting her family. Plus, the tire cutter’s identity sends shockwaves through Serenity, the recall causes unintended consequences, and there are romantic surprises in every generation. In other words, the ladies are going to need those margaritas!
The three of us are forever, says Dana Sue in the Helen and Maddie trailer, which adds, and a day. It’s a good thing they end up with everything that’s coming, including Helen’s complicated love life and Dana Sue figuring out what forgives Ronnie (Brandon Quinn) means for itself. Additionally, Noreen (Jamie Lynn Spears) is trying to get on with his life. Watch the video above to learn more.
The drama also stars chris klein as Bill Townsend, Carson Rowland as Tyler Townsend, Logan Allen as Kyle Townsend, Chris Medlin as Isaac Downey, Anneliese Judge as Annie Sullivan, and Dion Johnstone as Erik Whitley.
Sheryl J. Anderson serves as showrunner and executive producer along with Dan Paulson and Sherryl Woods (whose novels are based on the series). Norman Buckley and Matt Drake are co-executive producers. The series is a production of Daniel L. Paulson.
sweet magnoliasSeason 3 premiere, Thursday, July 20, Netflix
